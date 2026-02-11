LIVE TV
Home > Business > Global AI Chip Surge Drives TSMC $44.96B Investment; Record Employee Bonuses and Potential Boost for India’s Tech Sector

TSMC approves USD 44.96 billion expansion to boost AI chip production, offers record employee bonuses, and impacts global semiconductor supply chains, potentially benefiting India’s AI, tech, and electronics industries.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 11, 2026 15:56:09 IST

Massive Investment to Boost AI Chip Production
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, approved a USD 44.96 billion capital budget on Tuesday to expand its advanced and specialty technology capacity, as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips soars globally. The decision was made during TSMC’s first-ever board meeting in Kumamoto, Japan, and marks one of the largest expansions in the semiconductor industry in recent years. According to the company, the funds will be used to upgrade advanced packaging, build new fabrication plants, and install essential facility systems, enabling TSMC to meet long-term global technology demand.

Record Bonuses Reflect AI Boom Profits
TSMC also announced a record-breaking employee bonus and profit-sharing payout of NT$206.15 billion (USD 6.53 billion) for 2025, a 46.62% increase from NT$140.5 billion (USD 4.45 billion) in 2024. With around 78,000 employees in Taiwan, the average individual payout is expected to exceed NT$2.64 million (USD 83,580), up from NT$2 million (USD 63,320) in 2024. Half of this total was distributed quarterly in 2025, while the remaining portion is scheduled for July 2026.

What This Means for India
As TSMC ramps up production, Indian semiconductor and electronics sectors could see indirect benefits. India’s growing AI, data center, and chip design ecosystems rely heavily on global semiconductor supply. Enhanced output from TSMC may ease supply chain constraints, support AI startups, and reduce chip scarcity that has affected manufacturing costs in India. Indian firms engaged in hardware exports and semiconductor assembly could also gain from cheaper access to advanced chips, bolstering the nation’s ambitions under the Make in India and National AI Strategy initiatives.

TSMC’s aggressive expansion highlights the global AI chip demand boom and signals continued investment in advanced technology, benefiting not only Taiwan and Japan but also emerging technology markets like India.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 3:54 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS