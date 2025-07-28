Home > Business > GNG Electronics IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!

GNG Electronics IPO, which closed on July 25, 2025, saw overwhelming demand, oversubscribed 41.42 times. Check the status of your allotment. Investors eagerly await the allotment results, set to be confirmed today. Check status on NSE websites using PAN and application number.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 28, 2025 17:43:00 IST

GNG Electronics Ltd’s IPO, surged with over subscription on the last day of its public offer. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) was launched on July 23, 2025 with its ₹460 crore offering of fresh issue of equity shares and a sale of existing shares. 

The IPO was closed on July 25, 2025 and was oversubscribed to 41.42 times. The investor has shown their keen interest on through various categories. 

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) : 30.67x
Non-Institutional Investors: 115.17x
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 4.56x
(Data as per July 25, 2025 | 11:33 AM)

The allotment status for the IPO is expected to be confirmed today, July 28, 2025. The IPO, which is an offer-for-sale (OFS), has a price band of ₹760-₹800 per share. Investors are now eagerly waiting for their allotment results. 

The allotment status could be seen over the Website of NSE or BSE.

GNG Electronics Ltd: IPO Details

• Issue Opens: July 23, 2025
• Issue Closes: July 25, 2025
• Allotment Date: July 28, 2025
• Price Band: ₹225 to ₹237 per share
• Minimum Investment: ₹14,931
• Maximum Lot Size: 33 shares
• Issue Size: The total issue size is ₹203.28 crore, comprising a fresh issue of up to ₹4,000 million and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2,550,000 equity shares.

What to Do Now to Check Application Status: GNG Electronics Ltd

Check Application Status on NSE

1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

The excitement surrounding GNG Electronics’ IPO and the broader market reaction will likely provide insights into future trends in the laptop refurbishing sector. Stay tuned for more updates on the listing process!

GNG Electronics Limited IPO: About the Company

GNG Electronics Limited, the parent company of Electronics Bazaar, has a unique business model. The company specializes in sustainable electronics products and offers high-quality refurbished laptops and desktops tailored to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and organizations. It is the parent company of Electronics Bazaar, which provides refurbished IT equipment.

Through Electronics Bazaar, the company aims to provide affordable and reliable refurbished technology solutions globally. The company has a strong presence across India with a global footprint in UAE and USA markets. GNG Electronics is constantly striving to expand its reach with a focus on sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

Also Read: NSDL IPO Alert: All You Need To Know, And Can't Afford To Miss!

