NSDL IPO Alert: All You Need To Know, And Can’t Afford To Miss!

NSDL’s upcoming IPO opens on July 30 and closes on August 1, 2025, offering 50.14 million equity shares. With a strong market presence and digital infrastructure goals, it’s attracting wide investor interest across categories with a ₹76 discount for employees.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 27, 2025 16:15:53 IST

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) is going to open its IPO for the public subscription. The IPO will open on July 30, 2025 and close on August 01, 2025. This IPO includes 50,145,001 Equity Shares Offer for Sale.

IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opening Date: July 30, 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: August 01 2025
•    Issue Type: Book Built Issue
•    Total Issue Size: ₹4,01,16,001 crore
•    Fresh Issue: ₹4,00,000 crore
•    Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹116 crore
•    Price Band: ₹760 – ₹800 per share
•    Lot Size: 18 shares
•    Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹13,760
•    Maximum Investment (Retail): ₹2,00,000
•    Maximum Investment (Employees): ₹5,00,000
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd
•    Book Running Lead Managers: ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited and HDFC Bank Limited
•    Sponsor Bank: Axis Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited and Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

The net proceeds and the important dates for the IPO are as follows:
•    Anchor Investor Bidding: July 29, 2025
•    Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: August 04, 2025
•    Initiation of Refunds: On or before August 05, 2025
•    Credit of Shares to Demat: On or before August 05, 2025
•    Listing Date: On or before August 06, 2025

Company Overview

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), was established in Mumbai in the year 1916, and started functioning in the financial sector with a focus on securities. 

The company offers securities trading, settlement of trades, and holding stocks in an electronic format and is the first electronic depository in India. NSDL has a wide range of customers across India. It provides safe, secure, and efficient solutions for stock exchanges, brokerage firms, institutional investors, and banks.

It is the backbone of India’s financial market infrastructure, allowing seamless and safe trading for millions of investors. By modernizing how securities are held, traded, and settled, the company continues to lead innovation in financial technologies across the nation.

Why NSDL IPO is Special?

This IPO comes at a crucial juncture when India’s securities market is seeing a surge in digital transactions, with more investors looking for cost-efficient and secure platforms. Investors looking to gain exposure to the growing financial technology and capital marketplace may find this IPO an attractive prospect.

The IPO is anticipated to attract investors of all categories including institutional investors, retail investors, and eligible employees with a significant discount of ₹76 per equity share.

Will NSDL’s listing be as successful as other recent IPOs?

Stay tuned with ‘NewsX- Business’ for the final allotment and listing details as the countdown to this high-profile IPO begins!

