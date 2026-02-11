Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR

Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold and silver markets experienced extreme price fluctuations due to international trade news and ongoing India–US trade agreement negotiations. Gold prices increased on MCX because of high demand for safe-haven assets, while silver prices experienced large swings. The document provides a comprehensive examination of domestic pricing and city-specific costs, together with international pricing data presented in Indian rupees.
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal
Gold Prices hold on MCX: Gold prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) surged sharply on February 11, 2026, with April 2026 futures touching an intraday high of ₹1,58,436 per 10 grams. The contract opened at ₹1,58,436, marking a gain of nearly 1% or ₹1,633 from the previous close of ₹1,56,803, reflecting strong bullish momentum in precious metals.
MCX Gold Market Snapshot
- Current Price (LTP): ₹1,58,190 per 10 grams
- Open Price: ₹1,58,436
- Day’s High: ₹1,58,436
- Day’s Low: ₹1,57,808
- Previous Close: ₹1,56,803
- Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) plunged sharply on February 5, 2026, sliding nearly 9% to ₹2,44,654 per kilogram. The steep fall tracked a global sell-off, with spot silver prices dropping over 13% to below $75 an ounce in early trade. Volatility remained high as futures hit lower circuits during the session.
MCX Silver Price
- Current Price: ₹2,44,654 per kg
- Daily Change: Down ₹24,196 (−9%)
- Opening Price: ₹2,52,719 per kg
- Futures Status: Hit lower circuit; sharp intraday declines
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
|City
|24K Gold Price (per 10g)
|22K Gold Price (per 10g)
|Chennai
|₹1,59,050
|₹1,45,790
|Delhi
|₹1,58,940
|₹1,45,710
|Mumbai
|₹1,58,790
|₹1,45,560
|Kolkata
|₹1,58,790
|₹1,45,560
|Bangalore
|₹1,58,790
|₹1,45,560
|Hyderabad
|₹1,58,790
|₹1,45,560
|Kerala
|₹1,58,790
|₹1,45,560
|Pune
|₹1,58,790
|₹1,45,560
Silver Price In Major Cities
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
Gold Prices in International Markets
|Country / Region
|Local Price per 10 grams
|Local Price per gram
|Price in INR per 10 grams
|Dubai UAE
|6055 UAE Dirhams
|605 point 50 UAE Dirhams
|149336 Indian Rupees
|United States
|1650 US Dollars
|165 US Dollars
|149461 Indian Rupees
|Canada
|2421 Canadian Dollars
|242 point 11 Canadian Dollars
|158900 Indian Rupees
|Ireland
|1363 Euros
|136 point 28 Euros
|146610 Indian Rupees
|Bangladesh
|197847 Bangladeshi Taka
|19784 point 70 Bangladeshi Taka
|146550 Indian Rupees
|Pakistan
|449899 Pakistani Rupees
|44989 point 90 Pakistani Rupees
|145670 Indian Rupees
(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)
