Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR

Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold and silver markets experienced extreme price fluctuations due to international trade news and ongoing India–US trade agreement negotiations. Gold prices increased on MCX because of high demand for safe-haven assets, while silver prices experienced large swings. The document provides a comprehensive examination of domestic pricing and city-specific costs, together with international pricing data presented in Indian rupees.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX: Gold prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) surged sharply on February 11, 2026, with April 2026 futures touching an intraday high of ₹1,58,436 per 10 grams. The contract opened at ₹1,58,436, marking a gain of nearly 1% or ₹1,633 from the previous close of ₹1,56,803, reflecting strong bullish momentum in precious metals.

MCX Gold Market Snapshot

Current Price (LTP): ₹1,58,190 per 10 grams

Open Price: ₹1,58,436

Day’s High: ₹1,58,436

Day’s Low: ₹1,57,808

Previous Close: ₹1,56,803

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) plunged sharply on February 5, 2026, sliding nearly 9% to ₹2,44,654 per kilogram. The steep fall tracked a global sell-off, with spot silver prices dropping over 13% to below $75 an ounce in early trade. Volatility remained high as futures hit lower circuits during the session.

MCX Silver Price

Current Price: ₹2,44,654 per kg

Daily Change: Down ₹24,196 (−9%)

Opening Price: ₹2,52,719 per kg

Futures Status: Hit lower circuit; sharp intraday declines

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities

City 24K Gold Price (per 10g) 22K Gold Price (per 10g) Chennai ₹1,59,050 ₹1,45,790 Delhi ₹1,58,940 ₹1,45,710 Mumbai ₹1,58,790 ₹1,45,560 Kolkata ₹1,58,790 ₹1,45,560 Bangalore ₹1,58,790 ₹1,45,560 Hyderabad ₹1,58,790 ₹1,45,560 Kerala ₹1,58,790 ₹1,45,560 Pune ₹1,58,790 ₹1,45,560

Silver Price In Major Cities

City Price per 10 Grams (₹) Price per 1 Kilogram (₹) Chennai ₹2,999 ₹2,99,900 Mumbai ₹2,899 ₹2,89,900 Delhi ₹2,899 ₹2,89,900 Kolkata ₹2,899 ₹2,89,900 Bangalore ₹2,899 ₹2,89,900 Hyderabad ₹2,999 ₹2,99,900 Kerala ₹2,999 ₹2,99,900 Pune ₹2,899 ₹2,89,900 Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets Country / Region Local Price per 10 grams Local Price per gram Price in INR per 10 grams Dubai UAE 6055 UAE Dirhams 605 point 50 UAE Dirhams 149336 Indian Rupees United States 1650 US Dollars 165 US Dollars 149461 Indian Rupees Canada 2421 Canadian Dollars 242 point 11 Canadian Dollars 158900 Indian Rupees Ireland 1363 Euros 136 point 28 Euros 146610 Indian Rupees Bangladesh 197847 Bangladeshi Taka 19784 point 70 Bangladeshi Taka 146550 Indian Rupees Pakistan 449899 Pakistani Rupees 44989 point 90 Pakistani Rupees 145670 Indian Rupees

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

