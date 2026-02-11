LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR

Gold and silver prices witnessed sharp volatility amid India–US trade deal developments. MCX gold held firm on safe-haven demand, while silver slumped sharply. City-wise rates and global gold prices in INR highlight pricing trends.

Gold, Silver Prices in India
Gold, Silver Prices in India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 11, 2026 10:13:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR

Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold and silver markets experienced extreme price fluctuations due to international trade news and ongoing India–US trade agreement negotiations. Gold prices increased on MCX because of high demand for safe-haven assets, while silver prices experienced large swings. The document provides a comprehensive examination of domestic pricing and city-specific costs, together with international pricing data presented in Indian rupees.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX: Gold prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) surged sharply on February 11, 2026, with April 2026 futures touching an intraday high of ₹1,58,436 per 10 grams. The contract opened at ₹1,58,436, marking a gain of nearly 1% or ₹1,633 from the previous close of ₹1,56,803, reflecting strong bullish momentum in precious metals.

MCX Gold Market Snapshot

You Might Be Interested In
  • Current Price (LTP): ₹1,58,190 per 10 grams
  • Open Price: ₹1,58,436
  • Day’s High: ₹1,58,436
  • Day’s Low: ₹1,57,808
  • Previous Close: ₹1,56,803
  • Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) plunged sharply on February 5, 2026, sliding nearly 9% to ₹2,44,654 per kilogram. The steep fall tracked a global sell-off, with spot silver prices dropping over 13% to below $75 an ounce in early trade. Volatility remained high as futures hit lower circuits during the session.

MCX Silver Price 

  • Current Price: ₹2,44,654 per kg
  • Daily Change: Down ₹24,196 (−9%)
  • Opening Price: ₹2,52,719 per kg
  • Futures Status: Hit lower circuit; sharp intraday declines

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

  • Gold Price in Chennai – 24K: ₹1,59,050 & 22K: ₹1,45,790

  • Gold Price in Delhi – 24K: ₹1,58,940 & 22K: ₹1,45,710

  • Gold Price in Mumbai – 24K: ₹1,58,790 & 22K: ₹1,45,560

City 24K Gold Price (per 10g) 22K Gold Price (per 10g)
Chennai ₹1,59,050 ₹1,45,790
Delhi ₹1,58,940 ₹1,45,710
Mumbai ₹1,58,790 ₹1,45,560
Kolkata ₹1,58,790 ₹1,45,560
Bangalore ₹1,58,790 ₹1,45,560
Hyderabad ₹1,58,790 ₹1,45,560
Kerala ₹1,58,790 ₹1,45,560
Pune ₹1,58,790 ₹1,45,560

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City Price per 10 Grams (₹) Price per 1 Kilogram (₹)
Chennai ₹2,999 ₹2,99,900
Mumbai ₹2,899 ₹2,89,900
Delhi ₹2,899 ₹2,89,900
Kolkata ₹2,899 ₹2,89,900
Bangalore ₹2,899 ₹2,89,900
Hyderabad ₹2,999 ₹2,99,900
Kerala ₹2,999 ₹2,99,900
Pune ₹2,899 ₹2,89,900

Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country / Region Local Price per 10 grams Local Price per gram Price in INR per 10 grams
Dubai UAE 6055 UAE Dirhams 605 point 50 UAE Dirhams 149336 Indian Rupees
United States 1650 US Dollars 165 US Dollars 149461 Indian Rupees
Canada 2421 Canadian Dollars 242 point 11 Canadian Dollars 158900 Indian Rupees
Ireland 1363 Euros 136 point 28 Euros 146610 Indian Rupees
Bangladesh 197847 Bangladeshi Taka 19784 point 70 Bangladeshi Taka 146550 Indian Rupees
Pakistan 449899 Pakistani Rupees 44989 point 90 Pakistani Rupees 145670 Indian Rupees

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

Also Read: BIG Relief For India’s Salaried Employees: EPFO’s New App To Allow Direct EPF…..

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 10:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 22k gold price24k gold pricecity wise gold rateGold and Silver Price TodayGold Futures MCXGold Price in INRgold rate in indiahome-hero-pos-10India US trade dealInternational Gold Pricesmcx gold pricemcx silver priceprecious metals marketSilver Futures MCXsilver price today,

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Steady Above 26,000; Healthcare & Auto Lead Gains Amid Positive Global Cues

Stocks to Watch Today: TVS Supply, Titan, HEG, Apollo, BHEL, Jubilant Foodworks, Reliance, Ather Energy, Torrent Power, Britannia, Eicher Motors, Tata, BHEL In Focus

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Bulls Poised To Take Charge As Sensex & Nifty 50 Open Higher

Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Lux Cozi’s Grand Indore Meet, Over 2000 Retailers Attend

MGM Anand Muthu Spearheads MGM Muthu Group’s 60 Cr. (USD 6.54 million) Strategic Entry into Kumbakonam

LATEST NEWS

SA vs AFG LIVE Streaming In India: Timings, Telecast, When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Clinical study validates Vasu Suvarnaprashan Drops for children’s overall health

Nancy Guthrie Missing: Who Is Tommaso Cioni, News Anchor Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-In-Law? Is He A Suspect As FBI Releases Chilling Video?

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR

Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details

Canada Mass Shooting: 10 Dead Inside High School As British Columbia Town Witnesses Bloodbath – Who Is The Suspected Woman Shooter?

T20 World Cup 2026: Star Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Namibia Match In Doubt — Will He Be Available For Pakistan Clash?

Who Is Jacques Laveugle? 89 Minors, 8 Countries, 2 Murders, 55 Years – Massive Pedophilia Case Shocks France

‘Worse Than Toilet Paper’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Shocking Admission In Parliament, Says Country Was Used by US, Dumped And Left In Ruins

U-Turn By US? After Showing PoK, Aksai Chin As Part Of India In Official Map, USTR Quietly Deletes Post

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR
Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR
Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR
Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR

QUICK LINKS