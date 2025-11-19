LIVE TV
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 19: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold price in India has declined for the fifth consecutive day as investors in India remain cautious ahead of key US economic data. Meanwhile, silver prices have also witnessed a similar downward trend. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and more.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 19, 2025 11:29:25 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 19: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India has declined for the fifth consecutive day as investors in India remain cautious ahead of key US economic data. Meanwhile, silver prices have also witnessed a similar downward trend. Experts believe that with the wedding season, precious metals prices are expected to rise, prompting investors to closely monitor gold prices on November 19, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and more.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 19, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,486
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,445
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,364
City  24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today  18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹12,546 ₹11,500 ₹9,600
Mumbai ₹12,486 ₹11,445 ₹9,364
Delhi ₹12,502 ₹11,460 ₹9,379
Kolkata ₹12,486 ₹11,445 ₹9,364
Bangalore ₹12,486 ₹11,445 ₹9,364
Hyderabad ₹12,486 ₹11,445 ₹9,364
Kerala ₹12,486 ₹11,445 ₹9,364
Pune ₹12,486 ₹11,445 ₹9,364
Vadodara ₹12,491 ₹11,450 ₹9,369
Ahmedabad ₹12,491 ₹11,450 ₹9,369

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gm Silver Rate Today  100 Gm Silver Rate Today  1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹1,730 ₹17,300 ₹1,73,000
Mumbai ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Delhi ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Kolkata ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Bangalore ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Hyderabad ₹1,730 ₹17,300 ₹1,73,000
Kerala ₹1,730 ₹17,300 ₹1,73,000
Pune ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Vadodara ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 11:27 AM IST
