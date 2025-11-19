Gold and Silver Price Today on November 19: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India has declined for the fifth consecutive day as investors in India remain cautious ahead of key US economic data. Meanwhile, silver prices have also witnessed a similar downward trend. Experts believe that with the wedding season, precious metals prices are expected to rise, prompting investors to closely monitor gold prices on November 19, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and more.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 19, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,486

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,445

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,364

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹12,546 ₹11,500 ₹9,600 Mumbai ₹12,486 ₹11,445 ₹9,364 Delhi ₹12,502 ₹11,460 ₹9,379 Kolkata ₹12,486 ₹11,445 ₹9,364 Bangalore ₹12,486 ₹11,445 ₹9,364 Hyderabad ₹12,486 ₹11,445 ₹9,364 Kerala ₹12,486 ₹11,445 ₹9,364 Pune ₹12,486 ₹11,445 ₹9,364 Vadodara ₹12,491 ₹11,450 ₹9,369 Ahmedabad ₹12,491 ₹11,450 ₹9,369

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹1,730 ₹17,300 ₹1,73,000 Mumbai ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Delhi ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Kolkata ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Bangalore ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Hyderabad ₹1,730 ₹17,300 ₹1,73,000 Kerala ₹1,730 ₹17,300 ₹1,73,000 Pune ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Vadodara ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000

