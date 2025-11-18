Gold and Silver Price Today on November 18: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India declined for the fourth day in a row, tracking the ongoing weakness in global markets as international rates continue to slip, touching around $4200 per ounce. This persistent downward trend has put pressure on domestic bullion prices, with investors remaining cautious amid fluctuating global cues and a subdued demand outlook. 10 gm Gold rate drops by more than 1%, meanwhile, silver prices on MCX also tumbled, declining by nearly 2%. With Analysts noting that precious metals tend to fall, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 18, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 18, 2025, Tuesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,366

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,335

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,274

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹12,437 ₹11,400 ₹9,510 Mumbai ₹12,366 ₹11,335 ₹9,274 Delhi ₹12,381 ₹11,350 ₹9,291 Kolkata ₹12,366 ₹11,335 ₹9,274 Bangalore ₹12,366 ₹11,335 ₹9,274 Hyderabad ₹12,366 ₹11,335 ₹9,274 Kerala ₹12,366 ₹11,335 ₹9,274 Pune ₹12,366 ₹11,335 ₹9,274 Vadodara ₹12,371 ₹11,340 ₹9,281 Ahmedabad ₹12,371 ₹11,340 ₹9,281

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Mumbai ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Delhi ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Kolkata ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Bangalore ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Hyderabad ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Kerala ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Pune ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Vadodara ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000

