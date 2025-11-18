LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on November 18: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 18: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

10 gm Gold rate drops by more than 1%, meanwhile, silver prices on MCX also tumbled, declining by nearly 2%. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and more.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 18, 2025 10:25:08 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 18: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India declined for the fourth day in a row, tracking the ongoing weakness in global markets as international rates continue to slip, touching around $4200 per ounce. This persistent downward trend has put pressure on domestic bullion prices, with investors remaining cautious amid fluctuating global cues and a subdued demand outlook. 10 gm Gold rate drops by more than 1%, meanwhile, silver prices on MCX also tumbled, declining by nearly 2%. With Analysts noting that precious metals tend to fall, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 18, 2025. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 18, 2025, Tuesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,366
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,335
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,274

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today  22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today 
Chennai ₹12,437 ₹11,400 ₹9,510
Mumbai ₹12,366 ₹11,335 ₹9,274
Delhi ₹12,381 ₹11,350 ₹9,291
Kolkata ₹12,366 ₹11,335 ₹9,274
Bangalore ₹12,366 ₹11,335 ₹9,274
Hyderabad ₹12,366 ₹11,335 ₹9,274
Kerala ₹12,366 ₹11,335 ₹9,274
Pune ₹12,366 ₹11,335 ₹9,274
Vadodara ₹12,371 ₹11,340 ₹9,281
Ahmedabad ₹12,371 ₹11,340 ₹9,281

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today  100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today 
Chennai ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000
Mumbai ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Delhi ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Kolkata ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Bangalore ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Hyderabad ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000
Kerala ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000
Pune ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Vadodara ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 10:25 AM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 18: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 18: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS