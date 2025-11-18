Gold and Silver Price Today on November 18: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India declined for the fourth day in a row, tracking the ongoing weakness in global markets as international rates continue to slip, touching around $4200 per ounce. This persistent downward trend has put pressure on domestic bullion prices, with investors remaining cautious amid fluctuating global cues and a subdued demand outlook. 10 gm Gold rate drops by more than 1%, meanwhile, silver prices on MCX also tumbled, declining by nearly 2%. With Analysts noting that precious metals tend to fall, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 18, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 18, 2025, Tuesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,366
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,335
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,274
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹12,437
|₹11,400
|₹9,510
|Mumbai
|₹12,366
|₹11,335
|₹9,274
|Delhi
|₹12,381
|₹11,350
|₹9,291
|Kolkata
|₹12,366
|₹11,335
|₹9,274
|Bangalore
|₹12,366
|₹11,335
|₹9,274
|Hyderabad
|₹12,366
|₹11,335
|₹9,274
|Kerala
|₹12,366
|₹11,335
|₹9,274
|Pune
|₹12,366
|₹11,335
|₹9,274
|Vadodara
|₹12,371
|₹11,340
|₹9,281
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,371
|₹11,340
|₹9,281
Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,700
|₹17,000
|₹1,70,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
|Delhi
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,700
|₹17,000
|₹1,70,000
|Kerala
|₹1,700
|₹17,000
|₹1,70,000
|Pune
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
