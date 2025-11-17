YELLOW METAL PRICE DROPPED! Check Out Gold And Silver Price Today On November 17: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: At 9:10 AM on November 17, 2025, MCX Gold December futures opened at ₹1,23,300 per 10 grams, down 0.21%. Other reports indicated similar levels, with the December contract ranging between ₹1,23,377 and ₹1,23,400.

Analysts attribute the decline to a stronger U.S. dollar, which makes gold more expensive for investors using other currencies. Market observers anticipate continued volatility in the coming week as traders digest fresh U.S. macroeconomic data. Despite short-term fluctuations, gold remains a key hedge against uncertainty, with investors closely watching currency trends, global inflation, and geopolitical indicators for clues on potential price movements.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 17, 2025, Sunday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,522

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,479

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,395



Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate (INR) 22K Gold Rate (INR) 18K Gold Rate (INR) Chennai ₹12,599 ₹11,549 ₹9,639 Mumbai ₹12,507 ₹11,464 ₹9,380 Delhi ₹12,522 ₹11,479 ₹9,395 Kolkata ₹12,507 ₹11,464 ₹9,380 Bengaluru ₹12,507 ₹11,464 ₹9,380 Hyderabad ₹12,507 ₹11,464 ₹9,380 Kerala ₹12,507 ₹11,464 ₹9,380 Pune ₹12,507 ₹11,464 ₹9,380 Vadodara ₹12,512 ₹11,469 ₹9,385 Ahmedabad ₹12,512 ₹11,469 ₹9,385

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today (INR) 1 Kg Silver Rate Today (INR) Chennai ₹1,749 ₹1,74,900 Mumbai ₹1,670 ₹1,67,000 Delhi ₹1,689 ₹1,68,900 Kolkata ₹1,689 ₹1,68,900 Bangalore ₹1,670 ₹1,67,000 Hyderabad ₹1,749 ₹1,74,900 Kerala ₹1,749 ₹1,74,900 Pune ₹1,670 ₹1,67,000 Vadodara ₹1,670 ₹1,67,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,670 ₹1,67,000

Price Trend Notes: The price of metal keeps fluctuating until the end of the market session.

Price decreased in most cities compared to yesterday.

Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad: 1 kg dropped by ₹2,000.

Delhi, Kolkata: 1 kg dropped by ₹100.

Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala: 1 kg dropped by ₹100.

(With Inputs From Good Returns At 10:45 AM)

Also Read: Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Day: How To Check Allotment Today, Step-by-Step