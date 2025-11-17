YELLOW METAL PRICE DROPPED! Check Out Gold And Silver Price Today On November 17: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: At 9:10 AM on November 17, 2025, MCX Gold December futures opened at ₹1,23,300 per 10 grams, down 0.21%. Other reports indicated similar levels, with the December contract ranging between ₹1,23,377 and ₹1,23,400.
Analysts attribute the decline to a stronger U.S. dollar, which makes gold more expensive for investors using other currencies. Market observers anticipate continued volatility in the coming week as traders digest fresh U.S. macroeconomic data. Despite short-term fluctuations, gold remains a key hedge against uncertainty, with investors closely watching currency trends, global inflation, and geopolitical indicators for clues on potential price movements.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 17, 2025, Sunday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,522
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,479
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,395
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate (INR)
|22K Gold Rate (INR)
|18K Gold Rate (INR)
|Chennai
|₹12,599
|₹11,549
|₹9,639
|Mumbai
|₹12,507
|₹11,464
|₹9,380
|Delhi
|₹12,522
|₹11,479
|₹9,395
|Kolkata
|₹12,507
|₹11,464
|₹9,380
|Bengaluru
|₹12,507
|₹11,464
|₹9,380
|Hyderabad
|₹12,507
|₹11,464
|₹9,380
|Kerala
|₹12,507
|₹11,464
|₹9,380
|Pune
|₹12,507
|₹11,464
|₹9,380
|Vadodara
|₹12,512
|₹11,469
|₹9,385
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,512
|₹11,469
|₹9,385
Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today (INR)
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today (INR)
|Chennai
|₹1,749
|₹1,74,900
|Mumbai
|₹1,670
|₹1,67,000
|Delhi
|₹1,689
|₹1,68,900
|Kolkata
|₹1,689
|₹1,68,900
|Bangalore
|₹1,670
|₹1,67,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,749
|₹1,74,900
|Kerala
|₹1,749
|₹1,74,900
|Pune
|₹1,670
|₹1,67,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,670
|₹1,67,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,670
|₹1,67,000
Price Trend Notes: The price of metal keeps fluctuating until the end of the market session.
- Price decreased in most cities compared to yesterday.
- Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad: 1 kg dropped by ₹2,000.
- Delhi, Kolkata: 1 kg dropped by ₹100.
- Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala: 1 kg dropped by ₹100.
(With Inputs From Good Returns At 10:45 AM)
