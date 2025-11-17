LIVE TV
YELLOW METAL PRICE DROPPED! Check Out Gold And Silver Price Today On November 17: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices in India saw mild declines on November 17, 2025, with 24K, 22K, 18K gold and 1 kg silver showing city-wise variations amid a strong U.S. dollar.

Published: November 17, 2025 11:12:01 IST

Gold Rate in India: At 9:10 AM on November 17, 2025, MCX Gold December futures opened at ₹1,23,300 per 10 grams, down 0.21%. Other reports indicated similar levels, with the December contract ranging between ₹1,23,377 and ₹1,23,400.

Analysts attribute the decline to a stronger U.S. dollar, which makes gold more expensive for investors using other currencies. Market observers anticipate continued volatility in the coming week as traders digest fresh U.S. macroeconomic data. Despite short-term fluctuations, gold remains a key hedge against uncertainty, with investors closely watching currency trends, global inflation, and geopolitical indicators for clues on potential price movements.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 17, 2025, Sunday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,522
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,479
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,395

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate (INR) 22K Gold Rate (INR) 18K Gold Rate (INR)
Chennai ₹12,599 ₹11,549 ₹9,639
Mumbai ₹12,507 ₹11,464 ₹9,380
Delhi ₹12,522 ₹11,479 ₹9,395
Kolkata ₹12,507 ₹11,464 ₹9,380
Bengaluru ₹12,507 ₹11,464 ₹9,380
Hyderabad ₹12,507 ₹11,464 ₹9,380
Kerala ₹12,507 ₹11,464 ₹9,380
Pune ₹12,507 ₹11,464 ₹9,380
Vadodara ₹12,512 ₹11,469 ₹9,385
Ahmedabad ₹12,512 ₹11,469 ₹9,385

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today (INR) 1 Kg Silver Rate Today (INR)
Chennai ₹1,749 ₹1,74,900
Mumbai ₹1,670 ₹1,67,000
Delhi ₹1,689 ₹1,68,900
Kolkata ₹1,689 ₹1,68,900
Bangalore ₹1,670 ₹1,67,000
Hyderabad ₹1,749 ₹1,74,900
Kerala ₹1,749 ₹1,74,900
Pune ₹1,670 ₹1,67,000
Vadodara ₹1,670 ₹1,67,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,670 ₹1,67,000

Price Trend Notes: The price of metal keeps fluctuating until the end of the market session.

  • Price decreased in most cities compared to yesterday.
  • Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad: 1 kg dropped by ₹2,000.
  • Delhi, Kolkata: 1 kg dropped by ₹100.
  • Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala: 1 kg dropped by ₹100.

(With Inputs From Good Returns At 10:45 AM)

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 11:12 AM IST
