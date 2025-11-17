Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Day: How To Check Allotment Today, Step-by-Step

Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment day: Step By Step Process

The wait is finally over! Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment day is here. If you applied, today’s the day you’ll find out whether those shares have your name on them. Just head over to the registrar’s website (MUFG Intime India Private Ltd) and check your status, yes, refreshing the page every two minutes is completely normal today.

The IPO, which ran from November 12 to 14, wasn’t just popular, it was a crowd magnet, getting subscribed 58.83 times. So if you’re excited, nervous, or a mix of both, you’re not alone. Take a breath, keep your PAN handy, and see what luck has in store.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Day: Key Details

Event Details Refund Initiation Refunds for non-allottees begin Tuesday, November 18 Share Credit to Demat Allotted shares will be credited on Tuesday, November 18 Listing Date Tenneco Clean Air IPO will list on Wednesday, November 19

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Day: Step-By-Step Process

How To Check Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Status (Registrar Site)

Visit: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Select the IPO from the dropdown (visible after allotment confirmation).

Choose: Application No / Demat Account / PAN.

Select ASBA or Non-ASBA.

Enter details and captcha.

Click Submit.

How To Check IPO Allotment On BSE

Go to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Choose Equity under Issue Type

Select the IPO.

Enter PAN or Application Number.

Complete verification- Click Submit.

How To Check IPO Allotment On NSE

Visit: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Sign up using your PAN (if not registered).

Log in with username, password, and captcha.

View allotment status.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Day: GMP Today

The grey market buzz around the Tenneco Clean Air IPO is growing rapidly. The GMP is currently at ₹122, and investors already seem willing to pay a healthy premium even before the stock hits the market.

If this momentum continues, the estimated listing price could be around ₹519 per share, about 30.73% higher than the issue price of ₹397. The GMP has been steadily rising over the last 15 sessions, now touching ₹123, showing consistent and growing interest with no signs of slowdown.

All signs point in one direction: the Tenneco Clean Air IPO is likely gearing up for a spectacular listing day.

