Home > Business > BUY Gold And Silver Before They Become Unaffordate Ahead Of Wedding And Festival Season – Check Rates In Your City Now!

BUY Gold And Silver Before They Become Unaffordate Ahead Of Wedding And Festival Season – Check Rates In Your City Now!

Gold Rates: gGold and silver prices rise amid expectations of a US Fed rate cut and easing geopolitical tensions. Indian markets prepare for festive demand, pushing gold prices to record highs ahead of the wedding season.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 1, 2025 12:27:00 IST

Gold Price Today: Have you seen how gold and silver prices are changing before the festival and wedding season?

Gold prices are going up a lot. Right now, 24K gold costs about ₹1,05,000 for 10 grams in big cities. This makes it a good time to buy before prices go even higher.

Every year, just before festivals and weddings, many people buy gold for celebrations and gifts. This makes the prices go up fast. Silver prices are also rising, so people like to buy silver gifts too.

Because of changes in the world economy and currency, prices keep moving. So, should you buy now and save money, or wait and see? What do you think? How will you buy gold and silver this season? Let’s talk about it!

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Easing Geopolitical Tension

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025 

On September 1, 2025, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) registered strong gains, driven by global market cues and currency fluctuations.

  • The October gold contract traded at ₹1,03,822 per 10 grams, up 1.69%, with a day’s high of ₹1,05,937.
  • As September contracts near expiry, GoldM stood at ₹1,03,155, and Gold Guinea at ₹83,187, both gaining 1.65%.
  • Gold Petal futures rose 1.69% to ₹10,413 per gram.

The October contract hit a record high of ₹1,05,830 earlier in the session. This surge reflects broader global economic concerns and the impact of U.S. dollar movements on safe-haven assets like gold.

As of September 1, 2025, silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) witnessed impressive gains, capturing the attention of commodity market participants.

  • The September 5 contract traded at ₹1,24,349 per kg, rising by ₹2,476 or 2.03% from the previous close.
  • The December 5 contract also gained 1.81%, touching ₹1,24,079 per kg.
  • Notably, the November 28 contract recorded the highest jump, up 2.62% to ₹1,21,587 per kg.

These price movements reflect strong demand and renewed investor confidence. With global economic conditions and currency fluctuations playing a major role, silver remains a key asset to watch.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold price in Delhi:
    • 24K – ₹1,05,090
    • 22K – ₹96,340

  • Gold price in Noida:
    • 24K – ₹1,06,030
    • 22K – ₹97,200

  • Gold price in Lucknow:
    • 24K – ₹1,05,070
    • 22K – ₹96,314

  • Gold price in Chennai:
    • 24K – ₹1,04,940
    • 22K – ₹96,190

  • Gold price in Mumbai:
    • 24K – ₹1,04,940
    • 22K – ₹96,190

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)

City 24K Gold Price (₹) 22K Gold Price (₹)
Delhi ₹1,05,090 ₹96,340
Noida ₹1,06,030 ₹97,200
Lucknow ₹1,05,070 ₹96,314
Chennai ₹1,04,940 ₹96,190
Mumbai ₹1,04,940 ₹96,190
Kolkata ₹1,04,940 ₹96,190
Bangalore ₹1,04,940 ₹96,190
Hyderabad ₹1,04,940 ₹96,190
Kerala ₹1,04,940 ₹96,190
Pune ₹1,04,940 ₹96,190
Vadodara ₹1,04,990 ₹96,240
Ahmedabad ₹1,04,990 ₹96,240
Gurgaon ₹1,06,030 ₹97,200

(Taken From Good Returns At10AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Price (₹)
Delhi ₹1,26,000
Noida ₹1,24,900
Lucknow ₹1,25,000
Chennai ₹1,36,000
Mumbai ₹1,26,000
Kolkata ₹1,26,000
Bangalore ₹1,26,000

Why Is Gold Prices Rising? 

According to Reuters, gold prices are rising due to growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible rate reduction during his Jackson Hole speech, and several Fed officials, including Governor Christopher Waller and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, have expressed support for easing monetary policy amid labor market concerns. The CME FedWatch tool shows an 87% probability of a 25 basis points cut at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for September 16-17.

Reuters also reports that uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariffs and their impact on global economic growth is fueling demand for gold. The unpredictable nature of the Trump administration’s trade policies is making investors seek safety in gold. Trade negotiations continue, but India has stated it will only engage if the 25% secondary tariffs are lifted first. These factors combined are driving gold prices upward.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read:Investor Numbers Rise Rapidly As Digital Trading Expands In India, Did You Join The Race? 

Tags: business newsgold price todaysilver prie today

BUY Gold And Silver Before They Become Unaffordate Ahead Of Wedding And Festival Season – Check Rates In Your City Now!

