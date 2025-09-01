BUY Gold And Silver Before They Become Unaffordate Ahead Of Wedding And Festival Season – Check Rates In Your City Now!

30
Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Easing Geopolitical Tension
Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025
Gold Price Today In India
-
Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹)
|22K Gold Price (₹)
|Delhi
|₹1,05,090
|₹96,340
|Noida
|₹1,06,030
|₹97,200
|Lucknow
|₹1,05,070
|₹96,314
|Chennai
|₹1,04,940
|₹96,190
|Mumbai
|₹1,04,940
|₹96,190
|Kolkata
|₹1,04,940
|₹96,190
|Bangalore
|₹1,04,940
|₹96,190
|Hyderabad
|₹1,04,940
|₹96,190
|Kerala
|₹1,04,940
|₹96,190
|Pune
|₹1,04,940
|₹96,190
|Vadodara
|₹1,04,990
|₹96,240
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,04,990
|₹96,240
|Gurgaon
|₹1,06,030
|₹97,200
(Taken From Good Returns At10AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Price (₹)
|Delhi
|₹1,26,000
|Noida
|₹1,24,900
|Lucknow
|₹1,25,000
|Chennai
|₹1,36,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,26,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,26,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,26,000
Why Is Gold Prices Rising?
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
