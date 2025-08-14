Gold Price Today: Don’t Wait For The Diwali Rush, Plan Your Gold And Silver Purchase Now – Check Rates In Your City

Buying Gold Before Diwali? Here’s How I’m Planning It

With Diwali around the corner, I’ve started planning to buy some gold, like I do every year. It’s part tradition, part investment. But this year, I’ve noticed something: prices are rising faster than usual.

It’s not just the festive demand. There’s inflation, global uncertainty, and the rupee hasn’t been doing great either, all of which are pushing gold and silver prices up. And if I wait too long, I know I’ll end up paying more, especially once the Diwali rush begins and demand spikes.

That’s why I’ve decided to be a little smarter this time. I’m keeping an eye on prices daily, tracking the MCX rates, and watching how the rupee is moving. My plan is to buy before the real rush kicks in.

If you’re planning to buy too, maybe start early. Waiting until the last minute during Diwali season? That almost always costs more.

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 12, 2025

On August 14th, MCX gold prices opened slightly higher at ₹1,00,297 per 10 grams, up from the previous close of ₹1,00,185. By 9:40 am, the gold index stood at ₹1,00,263, before dipping marginally to ₹1,00,150 around 9:10 am, reflecting minor early session fluctuations.

Silver prices on MCX are around ₹1,15,026 per kg, with Mini and Micro contracts trading at ₹1,14,610 and ₹72,573 respectively. Prices have risen in 2025 due to safe-haven demand and green tech use. Analysts expect silver to grow further, potentially reaching ₹1,30,000 per kg soon.

Gold Price Today In India

Gold Price in Delhi

• 24K Gold: ₹10,149, ₹10,156.30

• 22K Gold: ₹9,304, ₹9,311.30

• 24K Gold: ₹10,228

• 22K Gold: ₹9,375

• 24K Gold: ₹10,228

• 22K Gold: ₹9,375

• 24K Gold: ₹10,322.30

• 22K Gold: ₹9,375

City 24K Gold (₹/Gram) 22K Gold (₹/Gram) Delhi ₹10,149, ₹10,156.30 ₹9,304, ₹9,311.30 Noida ₹10,155 ₹9,310 Lucknow ₹10,322.30 ₹9,463.30 Chennai ₹10,228 ₹9,375 Mumbai ₹10,228 ₹9,375 Kolkata ₹10,228 ₹9,375 Bangalore ₹10,228 ₹9,375 Hyderabad ₹10,228 ₹9,375 Kerala ₹10,228 ₹9,375 Pune ₹10,170 ₹9,375 Vadodara ₹10,233 ₹9,380 Ahmedabad ₹10,233 ₹9,380 Haryana ₹9,944, ₹10,150 ₹9,470, ₹9,305

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price per Kg (₹) Delhi 1,14,900 Noida 1,14,900 Lucknow 1,14,900 Chennai 1,24,900 Mumbai 1,14,900 Kolkata 1,14,900 Bangalore 1,14,900 Hyderabad 1,24,900 Kerala 1,24,900

How to Verify Gold Purity: A Simple Guide

Before you buy gold this Diwali, save yourself from getting into the trap of fake gold, or highly mixed gold by checking the purity of it. What happens is while the festival demands a lot of stock for gold, sellers start duping customers for money by selling them mixed or fake gold.

Look for the BIS Hallmark on the gold item, which includes the BIS logo, purity karat (like 22K or 18K), year of marking, and jeweler’s ID.

on the gold item, which includes the BIS logo, purity karat (like 22K or 18K), year of marking, and jeweler’s ID. Check the karat marking engraved on the gold: 24K (99.9% pure), 22K (91.6% pure), 18K (75% pure), or 14K (58.5% pure).

engraved on the gold: 24K (99.9% pure), 22K (91.6% pure), 18K (75% pure), or 14K (58.5% pure). Always ask for a purity certificate from the seller, especially when buying coins or bars.

from the seller, especially when buying coins or bars. Use a gold testing machine (karat meter or XRF machine) at trusted jewelers or authorized BIS centers for instant purity checks.

(karat meter or XRF machine) at trusted jewelers or authorized BIS centers for instant purity checks. Acid test can be done by experts but isn’t recommended for regular buyers.

Buy gold from BIS-certified retailers to ensure genuine purity and quality.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

