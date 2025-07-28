Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Is Stable- Should You Buy Before Festive Season? Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More

Gold Price Today: Third Somwar of Sawan — Should You Buy Gold on This Auspicious Day?

Happy Third Somwar of Sawan! For many, today isn’t just any Monday — it’s a day filled with spiritual significance and positive vibes. Traditionally, buying gold on auspicious days like this is considered highly lucky, believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. Are you thinking about adding some sparkle to your collection today?

If you’ve been eyeing gold, this could be a great time. Beyond the tradition, gold remains a reliable hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations, making it a smart financial move. With the monsoon festival season approaching, demand typically rises — so prices might see some upward movement soon.

But remember, timing is key. Check today’s rates, compare, and buy only if it fits your budget and goals. Whether for tradition or investment, gold today isn’t just a purchase — it’s a blessing in your hands! What’s your take? Will you buy gold today

MCX Gold futures opened lower on July 28, 2025, trading at ₹97,806 per 10 grams, down 0.93%. Despite the dip, the daily chart shows three consecutive bullish candles after rebounding from the 21-day EMA, signaling cautious bullish momentum. Key resistance stands near ₹1,06,000 — a break above could confirm further gains. Strong support is seen around ₹99,400, vital to sustaining the uptrend. The outlook remains cautiously bullish, with potential targets of ₹101,500 to ₹101,700. However, some experts advise selling near ₹99,000 with a stop-loss at ₹99,450, eyeing downside targets around ₹98,400 and ₹98,150 due to weak momentum.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

Here are the gold prices in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai for 24 Karat and 22 Karat gold (per 10 grams), based on the most recent available data for today, July 24, 2025

Mumbai : 24K Gold – ₹9,992 22K Gold – ₹9,159

: Delhi : 24K Gold – ₹10,007 22K Gold – ₹9,174

: Kolkata : 24K Gold – ₹9,992 22K Gold – ₹9,159

: Bangalore : 24K Gold – ₹9,992 22K Gold – ₹9,159

:

Check Prices at other places-

City-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram Today

City 24K Gold (Rs per gram) 22K Gold (Rs per gram) Delhi Rs 10,007 Rs 9,174 Noida Rs 10,007 Rs 9,174 Lucknow Rs 10,007 Rs 9,174 Chennai Rs 9,992 Rs 9,159 Mumbai Rs 9,992 Rs 9,159 Kolkata Rs 9,992 Rs 9,159 Bangalore Rs 9,992 Rs 9,159 Hyderabad Rs 9,992 Rs 9,159 Kerala Rs 9,992 Rs 9,159 Pune Rs 9,992 Rs 9,159 Vadodara Rs 9,997 Rs 9,164 Ahmedabad Rs 9,997 Rs 9,164

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Returs)

What’s Driving Gold Prices Today? Key Factors To Know

Global Economic Conditions and Geopolitical Stability Geopolitical tensions (e.g., Russia-Ukraine, Middle East conflicts) boost gold as a safe haven. Economic uncertainty or recessions increase gold demand as a store of value. Inflation drives investors to gold as a hedge, raising prices.

Interest Rates Gold and interest rates generally move inversely. Rising rates make bonds attractive, lowering gold demand and prices. Lower rates reduce opportunity cost of holding gold, increasing demand and prices.

Currency Fluctuations (USD and INR) Strong US Dollar makes gold costlier for foreign buyers, reducing demand. A weaker dollar usually boosts gold prices. Depreciating Indian Rupee makes gold imports costlier, pushing domestic prices higher.

Supply and Demand Dynamics Disruptions or high costs in mining reduce supply, pushing prices up. Indian cultural events (festivals, weddings) raise jewelry demand, increasing prices. Investment demand through ETFs and funds also impacts prices.

Central Bank Policies Central banks’ buying or selling of gold affects market sentiment and prices. Monetary policies influencing interest rates and currency stability impact gold prices.

Market Sentiment and Speculation Investor fear, uncertainty, and news can cause rapid demand shifts and price volatility.



These factors often interact, so gold prices fluctuate based on their combined influence.

What Usually Effects The Gold Price In Background?

Inflation: When inflation rises, the purchasing power of currency decreases, making gold an attractive option to preserve wealth. Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven to protect their assets from the eroding effects of inflation, which typically leads to increased demand and higher gold prices.

Industry Demand: Gold is widely used in manufacturing sectors such as electronics, jewelry, and dentistry. A rise in industrial demand for gold can push prices up. Conversely, if industrial demand weakens, gold prices may soften. Thus, fluctuations in manufacturing activity directly impact the demand and price of gold.

Government Policies: Import duties, taxes, and regulations imposed by governments can greatly influence gold prices. Higher import duties increase the cost of gold in the domestic market, leading to higher prices. Additionally, policies promoting or restricting gold trading affect supply and demand dynamics, impacting overall market prices.

How Gold Prices Are Determined: A Simple Breakdown

International Gold Prices Gold is traded globally, mainly on major exchanges like: London Bullion Market COMEX (Commodity Exchange) in the U.S. These platforms set the benchmark prices , influenced by: Global demand/supply Geopolitical events Economic data (like inflation, interest rates)

USD Strength Gold is priced in U.S. dollars globally. So if the dollar weakens , gold becomes cheaper for other countries, increasing demand and pushing prices up. If the dollar strengthens , gold prices may fall.

Demand vs. Supply

High demand during festivals, weddings, or economic uncertainty tends to push prices up. If mining output drops , supply tightens, also lifting prices. Indian Gold Prices (Local Factors)

during festivals, weddings, or economic uncertainty tends to push prices up. In India, gold prices are based on international rates + local costs , including: Import duties GST (currently 3%) Rupee–dollar exchange rate Making charges (for jewellery)

, including: So if the rupee weakens against the dollar or import duties go up , gold becomes more expensive here — even if global prices stay flat

against the dollar or , gold becomes more expensive here — even if global prices stay flat Central Bank Policies & Inflation

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation .

. When inflation rises or central banks signal rate cuts, demand for gold increases

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

