TCS Shares Fall 2% After 12,000 Job Cuts Shock, Nifty IT Slides Over 1% in Sector Selloff

TCS shares fell 2% after announcing 12,000 job cuts, dragging the Nifty IT index down over 1%. The move signals industry shifts amid AI transformation, sparking market caution and curiosity.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 28, 2025 09:37:00 IST

TCS just dropped a surprise on investors — announcing 12,000 job cuts sent its shares tumbling 2%! That ripple hit the Nifty IT index hard too, sliding over 1% as the sector braces for impact. Is this a sign of tougher times ahead for India’s IT giants? Maybe. But job cuts often mean companies are gearing up for change, possibly to stay ahead in the AI game. So, while the market’s mood is gloomy now, sharp moves like this could pave the way for future growth. Keep your eyes peeled — this story is far from over.

(This is a developing story….)

