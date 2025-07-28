Tata Plans BIGGEST IPO News: Timelines, Prices And Profit Plays — Next Big Market Moves Uncovered!

Tata IPO Engine Roars to Life — Which One Will You Ride?

Tata Group is firing on all IPO cylinders, and investors better fasten their seatbelts. First in pole position is Tata Capital, which just got SEBI’s nod for its massive ₹17,200 crore IPO. Tata Sons will offload 23 crore shares, and IFC joins the race with 3.58 crore shares. This isn’t just a business move — it’s a regulatory deadline rush. Under RBI norms, upper-layer NBFCs like Tata Capital must list by September 2025, and Tata is not wasting time.

But that’s not the only pit stop. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML) — the EV force behind Nexon.ev and Tiago.ev — is eyeing a ₹8,000–16,000 crore IPO in the next 12–18 months. Meanwhile, IPOs from Tata Autocomp Systems, Tata Advanced Systems, Tata Play, and even BigBasket are lining up, ready to rev the engines.

Tata Capital IPO: Regulatory Push And Financial Muscle

Tata Capital has taken a major step toward its much-anticipated IPO, with SEBI granting approval to its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). Tata Sons is set to offer 23 crore shares via an offer-for-sale (OFS), while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) plans to divest 3.58 crore shares. The move aligns with RBI’s directive requiring all upper-layer NBFCs to be listed by September 2025, making this IPO a regulatory milestone for the Tata Group.

The financials support the optimism. In Q4FY25, Tata Capital reported a 31% year-on-year rise in profit, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s fundamentals. As one of the group’s key financial arms, Tata Capital’s public offering is expected to attract considerable interest from both institutional and retail investors. With regulatory backing, strong performance, and strategic timing, this IPO positions Tata Capital as a noteworthy player in India’s 2025 primary market landscape.

Tata Group IPO Pipeline Overview

Company Sector IPO Timeline Fundraising Goal Key Highlights Tata Capital Financial Services (NBFC) By September 2025 ₹17,200 crore (OFS) SEBI-approved DRHP; Tata Sons & IFC to divest; Q4FY25 profit up 31% YoY TPEML (Tata EV Arm) Electric Vehicles FY25–26 ₹8,000–16,000 crore (USD 1–2 billion) Over 80% EV market share; Nexon.ev & Tiago.ev; expanded capacity & HPCL partnership Tata Autocomp Systems Auto Components By end of 2025 TBA Process to begin soon; part of Tata’s automotive ecosystem Tata Advanced Systems Aerospace & Defence By end of 2025 TBA Specializes in UAVs, missiles, radars; key defence player Tata Play Media & Entertainment By end of 2025 TBA Rebranded from Tata Sky; targeting DTH & OTT segments BigBasket Online Grocery Next 24–36 months TBA Strong Tata stake; IPO in planning stages What’s At Stake: Policy Deadline And Holding Company Listing

TATA Sons, the Tata Group’s holding company, faces a critical listing requirement due to the RBI’s classification of it as an upper-layer NBFC. According to Reuters, Tata Sons must complete its public listing by 2025 to comply with regulatory deadlines. However, experts caution that its valuation may be impacted by a holding-company discount, which often lowers the market value compared to standalone businesses. Analysts have also raised concerns about potential governance scrutiny and changes in trust ownership if Tata Sons goes public. This move could bring increased transparency but may also lead to challenges in maintaining control over the group’s vast empire. The upcoming listing deadline puts Tata Sons under pressure to finalize its strategy while balancing regulatory compliance and shareholder expectations.

What Should Investors Watch In This TATA SHOWBIZZ

IPO Timelines: Tata Capital expected in H2 2025 Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML) planned for FY26 Other Tata Group IPOs scheduled over the next two years

Pricing Data: Tata Capital shares may list between ₹325–₹365 per share Pre-IPO trades are near ₹1,020 per share Valuation estimated at approximately $11 billion (₹90,000 crore)

Monetisation Trends: Each IPO helps Tata Group monetize internal investments Focus on sectors like electric vehicles (EV) and services



