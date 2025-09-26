LIVE TV
Home > Business > Golden Opportunity ALERT: Gold Prices Slip Before Diwali; Grab Yours Now Before the Festive Surge- Check Rates In You City

Golden Opportunity ALERT: Gold Prices Slip Before Diwali; Grab Yours Now Before the Festive Surge- Check Rates In You City

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal prices dip slightly before the festive season, offering buyers a chance to purchase at better rates. MCX gold and silver futures show volatility amid global economic influences and market trends.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 26, 2025 12:02:41 IST

Gold Price Today: Fall Before Festive Rush – BUY! BUY!

With the coming festive season, the price of gold is slightly going down in the major cities, which presents a rare opportunity to gold buyers to acquire the precious metal at a better price. In Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, or Bangalore, the 24K gold rates are still practically the same: the 24K gold price is between ₹1,14,880 to ₹1,15,090 per 10 grams, slightly lower than it has been in recent years.

Conventionally, Diwali is the catalyst for gold demand, which leads to increased prices. The right time to invest or make a gift of gold has therefore come, and now is the golden opportunity before the prices begin to rise with the spirit of the festive mood.

Wait not too long, as soon as the lamps start the celebrations, the prices of gold will be shining as brightly as the lamps!

Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025 

As of September 26, 2025, MCX Gold Futures 

MCX gold futures for December 2025 are trading at ₹1,13,941 per 10 grams, up ₹70 today after two days of decline. Analysts expect continued volatility in gold prices during today’s session.

Experts pointed to support levels around ₹1,12,000 to ₹1,11,580, while resistance lies between ₹1,13,250 and ₹1,13,700. On the global front, gold prices have support at $3,715 to $3,685 and resistance near $3,775 to $3,790. These critical levels suggest potential price swings, offering traders key reference points for buying or selling decisions.

As of September 26, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX

On Friday, September 26, 2025, MCX silver December futures opened at ₹136,725 per kg and are currently trading slightly lower at ₹136,656 per kg, down 0.29%.

This dip aligns with global trends, as stronger-than-expected US economic data boosts the dollar, putting pressure on precious metals. Internationally, spot silver prices dropped 0.6% to $44.96 per ounce.

Silver prices are influenced by several factors including industrial demand, economic conditions, currency fluctuations, and government policies. Traders are closely watching these dynamics to gauge future movements in MCX silver futures.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold Price in Chennai:
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,15,090 per 10g
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,550 per 10g
  • Gold Price in Delhi:
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,15,030 per 10g
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,450 per 10g
  • Gold Price in Gurgaon:
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,15,030 per 10g
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,450 per 10g
  • Gold Price in Jaipur:
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,15,030 per 10g
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,450 per 10g
  • Gold Price in Lucknow:
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,15,030 per 10g
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,450 per 10g

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
Chennai ₹1,15,090 ₹1,05,550
Delhi ₹1,15,030 ₹1,05,450
Gurgaon ₹1,15,030 ₹1,05,450
Jaipur ₹1,15,030 ₹1,05,450
Lucknow ₹1,15,030 ₹1,05,450
Ahmedabad ₹1,14,930 ₹1,05,350
Vadodara ₹1,14,930 ₹1,05,350
Patna ₹1,14,930 ₹1,05,350
Bangalore ₹1,14,880 ₹1,05,300
Hyderabad ₹1,14,880 ₹1,05,300
Kerala ₹1,14,880 ₹1,05,300
Kolkata ₹1,14,880 ₹1,05,300
Mumbai ₹1,14,880 ₹1,05,300
Pune ₹1,14,880 ₹1,05,300

(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Chennai ₹1,53,000
Hyderabad ₹1,53,000
Kerala ₹1,53,000
Delhi ₹1,43,000
Mumbai ₹1,43,000
Kolkata ₹1,43,000
Bangalore ₹1,42,600

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

