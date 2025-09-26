Golden Opportunity ALERT: Gold Prices Slip Before Diwali; Grab Yours Now Before the Festive Surge- Check Rates In You City

Gold Price Today: Fall Before Festive Rush – BUY! BUY!

With the coming festive season, the price of gold is slightly going down in the major cities, which presents a rare opportunity to gold buyers to acquire the precious metal at a better price. In Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, or Bangalore, the 24K gold rates are still practically the same: the 24K gold price is between ₹1,14,880 to ₹1,15,090 per 10 grams, slightly lower than it has been in recent years.

Conventionally, Diwali is the catalyst for gold demand, which leads to increased prices. The right time to invest or make a gift of gold has therefore come, and now is the golden opportunity before the prices begin to rise with the spirit of the festive mood.

Wait not too long, as soon as the lamps start the celebrations, the prices of gold will be shining as brightly as the lamps!

Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025

As of September 26, 2025, MCX Gold Futures MCX gold futures for December 2025 are trading at ₹1,13,941 per 10 grams, up ₹70 today after two days of decline. Analysts expect continued volatility in gold prices during today’s session. Experts pointed to support levels around ₹1,12,000 to ₹1,11,580, while resistance lies between ₹1,13,250 and ₹1,13,700. On the global front, gold prices have support at $3,715 to $3,685 and resistance near $3,775 to $3,790. These critical levels suggest potential price swings, offering traders key reference points for buying or selling decisions. As of September 26, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX On Friday, September 26, 2025, MCX silver December futures opened at ₹136,725 per kg and are currently trading slightly lower at ₹136,656 per kg, down 0.29%. This dip aligns with global trends, as stronger-than-expected US economic data boosts the dollar, putting pressure on precious metals. Internationally, spot silver prices dropped 0.6% to $44.96 per ounce. Silver prices are influenced by several factors including industrial demand, economic conditions, currency fluctuations, and government policies. Traders are closely watching these dynamics to gauge future movements in MCX silver futures.

Gold Price Today In India

Gold Price in Chennai:

• 24K Gold Price: ₹1,15,090 per 10g

• 22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,550 per 10g

• 24K Gold Price: ₹1,15,030 per 10g

• 22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,450 per 10g

• 24K Gold Price: ₹1,15,030 per 10g

• 22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,450 per 10g

• 24K Gold Price: ₹1,15,030 per 10g

• 22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,450 per 10g

• 24K Gold Price: ₹1,15,030 per 10g

• 22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,450 per 10g

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams) City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g) Chennai ₹1,15,090 ₹1,05,550 Delhi ₹1,15,030 ₹1,05,450 Gurgaon ₹1,15,030 ₹1,05,450 Jaipur ₹1,15,030 ₹1,05,450 Lucknow ₹1,15,030 ₹1,05,450 Ahmedabad ₹1,14,930 ₹1,05,350 Vadodara ₹1,14,930 ₹1,05,350 Patna ₹1,14,930 ₹1,05,350 Bangalore ₹1,14,880 ₹1,05,300 Hyderabad ₹1,14,880 ₹1,05,300 Kerala ₹1,14,880 ₹1,05,300 Kolkata ₹1,14,880 ₹1,05,300 Mumbai ₹1,14,880 ₹1,05,300 Pune ₹1,14,880 ₹1,05,300

(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price (₹/kg) Chennai ₹1,53,000 Hyderabad ₹1,53,000 Kerala ₹1,53,000 Delhi ₹1,43,000 Mumbai ₹1,43,000 Kolkata ₹1,43,000 Bangalore ₹1,42,600

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

