Golden Opportunity ALERT: Gold Prices Slip Before Diwali; Grab Yours Now Before the Festive Surge- Check Rates In You City

Gold Price Today: Fall Before Festive Rush – BUY! BUY!
With the coming festive season, the price of gold is slightly going down in the major cities, which presents a rare opportunity to gold buyers to acquire the precious metal at a better price. In Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, or Bangalore, the 24K gold rates are still practically the same: the 24K gold price is between ₹1,14,880 to ₹1,15,090 per 10 grams, slightly lower than it has been in recent years.
Conventionally, Diwali is the catalyst for gold demand, which leads to increased prices. The right time to invest or make a gift of gold has therefore come, and now is the golden opportunity before the prices begin to rise with the spirit of the festive mood.
Wait not too long, as soon as the lamps start the celebrations, the prices of gold will be shining as brightly as the lamps!
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|Chennai
|₹1,15,090
|₹1,05,550
|Delhi
|₹1,15,030
|₹1,05,450
|Gurgaon
|₹1,15,030
|₹1,05,450
|Jaipur
|₹1,15,030
|₹1,05,450
|Lucknow
|₹1,15,030
|₹1,05,450
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,14,930
|₹1,05,350
|Vadodara
|₹1,14,930
|₹1,05,350
|Patna
|₹1,14,930
|₹1,05,350
|Bangalore
|₹1,14,880
|₹1,05,300
|Hyderabad
|₹1,14,880
|₹1,05,300
|Kerala
|₹1,14,880
|₹1,05,300
|Kolkata
|₹1,14,880
|₹1,05,300
|Mumbai
|₹1,14,880
|₹1,05,300
|Pune
|₹1,14,880
|₹1,05,300
(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Silver Price (₹/kg)
|Chennai
|₹1,53,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,53,000
|Kerala
|₹1,53,000
|Delhi
|₹1,43,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,43,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,43,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,42,600
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
