Stock Market Today: RED ALERTS! New Day, New Tariff Tantrum; Pharmaceuticals Under pressure, Sensex And Nifty Fall For Fifth Straight Day

Buckle up, because the markets are still wobbling, and we’re all just trying to hang on for the ride.
After five straight sessions in the red, there was hope for a bounce today, but Guess WHAT? GIFT Nifty had other plans, hinting at a soft start with a 19-point dip.Blame it on Trump (again).
The US President is back with a tariff tantrum, 100% duties on imported pharma, plus fresh levies on trucks and furniture. Asian markets didn’t take it well, and Wall Street isn’t smiling either.Back home, Sensex and Nifty opened lower, continuing the cautious mood. Tech stocks are sulking, pharma’s on alert, and even oil and gold have taken a breather. On a brighter side metals are still shining!
So grab your coffee and stay sharp. Between tariff drama, global cues, and stock-specific action, today’s market is anything but boring.
Market Snapshot (September 23, 2025)
- Nifty is at 24,818.55, down 72.30 points or 0.29%
- Sensex is at 80,956.01, down 203.67 points or 0.25%
A soft start was expected, reflecting nervous global sentiment and lingering concerns over tariffs and economic data. Stay tuned as the session unfolds.
Opening Bell (9:15 AM) :
- Sensex opened at 80,953.18, down 206.50 points or 0.25%
- Nifty started at 24,832.30, down 58.55 points or 0.24%
Selling pressure continues as global cues remain weak, and investor sentiment stays subdued. All eyes will be on sectoral moves and stock-specific developments through the day.
While Writing The Article (9:40 AM)
- Sensex is at 80,916.79, down 242.89 points or 0.30%
- Nifty is at 24,821.20, lower by 69.65 points or 0.28%
The pressure continues as global cues stay jittery and sentiment remains weak across key sectors. Stay tuned for mid-day movers and trend reversals!
Stocks To Watch Today
Information Technology (IT)
- Accenture: Beat Q4 revenue estimates and announced a $865 million restructuring to align with growing digital and AI demand.
- Infosys: Will invest ₹300 crore in a new campus in Mohali.
- RITES: Secured an $18 million order from South Africa’s Talis Logistics for overhauled diesel-electric locomotives.
Pharmaceuticals
- Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, and peers: In focus after Donald Trump announced 100% import duties on pharma products not manufactured in the US.
- Amanta Healthcare: Will release quarterly earnings today.
Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Accenture, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, ITC, BHEL, Polycab India, Air India, Zomato And Many Other In Focus Today; Check Out Tip Of The Day NOW!
Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers
Top Gainers
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price: ₹3,689.00 (+1.23%)
- Tata Steel share price: ₹172.75 (+0.26%)
- State Bank of India (SBI) share price: ₹862.55 (+0.17%)
- Bharti Airtel share price: ₹1,939.15 (+0.16%)
- ITC share price: ₹400.80 (+0.15%)
Top Losers
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price: ₹1,572.10 (−3.43%)
- Asian Paints share price: ₹2,372.45 (−1.27%)
- Wipro share price: ₹239.50 (−1.01%)
- Infosys share price: ₹1,470.10 (−0.98%)
- Power Grid Corporation of India share price: ₹281.60 (−0.97%)
Stock Market On Thursday
On Thursday, September 25, the Indian markets decided to put our patience to the test again, declining for the fifth consecutive day. The Nifty fell below 24,900, losing 166 points to close at 24,890.85, and the Sensex dropped 556 points to close at 81,159.68. Even midcaps and smallcaps were not spared, both falling by 0.7%.
It was largely red across the board, with consumer durables, autos, power, IT, and realty dropping about 1 percent. The only shining stars from yesterday were Metals, which managed a small gain of 0.22%, proof that even in tough times, there’s a silver lining. Tata Motors, Trent, Shriram Finance, TCS, and Power Grid suffered the biggest blows, while Bharat Electronics, Hindalco, Axis Bank, ONGC, and Hero MotoCorp held their ground. So, buckle up, the market is always wobbly, but the game is far from over!
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)Also Read:This Prompt By Google Gemini Lets You Create Pictures With Loved Ones Who Are No Longer With Us- Internet Thanks Them!