Stock Market Today: RED ALERTS! New Day, New Tariff Tantrum; Pharmaceuticals Under pressure, Sensex And Nifty Fall For Fifth Straight Day

Stock Market Today: Good morning, market watchers! What’s Cooking?

Buckle up, because the markets are still wobbling, and we’re all just trying to hang on for the ride.

After five straight sessions in the red, there was hope for a bounce today, but Guess WHAT? GIFT Nifty had other plans, hinting at a soft start with a 19-point dip.Blame it on Trump (again).

The US President is back with a tariff tantrum, 100% duties on imported pharma, plus fresh levies on trucks and furniture. Asian markets didn’t take it well, and Wall Street isn’t smiling either.Back home, Sensex and Nifty opened lower, continuing the cautious mood. Tech stocks are sulking, pharma’s on alert, and even oil and gold have taken a breather. On a brighter side metals are still shining!

So grab your coffee and stay sharp. Between tariff drama, global cues, and stock-specific action, today’s market is anything but boring.