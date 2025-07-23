LIVE TV
Home > Business > GOOD NEWS! UPI Goes Global, PayPal World Makes International Payments A Smooth Breeze For Indians

GOOD NEWS! UPI Goes Global, PayPal World Makes International Payments A Smooth Breeze For Indians

PayPal launches “PayPal World,” integrating UPI for cross-border payments. Indian users can now pay international merchants using UPI, simplifying global transactions with a familiar and secure method.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 23, 2025 12:38:00 IST

Guess what? Indian users can now take their favorite payment buddy, UPI, on a world tour! PayPal, the global payment superstar, just rolled out “PayPal World” — a game-changing platform that connects wallets and payment systems across the globe. That means when you’re shopping from an overseas store (hello, those cool sneakers from the US!), you’ll spot the trusty UPI button right next to PayPal at checkout. No fuss, no new apps — just the same smooth payment magic you’re used to, but on a global stage. Ready to shop worldwide without the hassle? PayPal World is making cross-border payments as easy as ordering your chai. Who knew paying internationally could feel this local!

PayPal World And UPI Integration

FeatureDetails
Launch DateJuly 2025
Platforms ConnectedPayPal, Venmo, UPI, Mercado Pago, Tenpay Global
Target UsersNearly 2 billion globally
Indian User BenefitPay international merchants with UPI
Additional FeaturesQR code payments, phone number transfers
NPCI CEO Quote“A significant step in expanding UPI’s footprint”

How PayPal World Works With UPI

PayPal World begins by connecting PayPal, Venmo, and UPI, creating a seamless payment experience for users worldwide. If you’re an Indian consumer shopping from an international merchant through PayPal, simply choose the familiar UPI option at checkout—no need to learn a new payment method. This integration ensures your cross-border transactions are as smooth as domestic ones. Additionally, PayPal World enables users in other countries to pay using their local wallets, such as Weixin Pay in China or Venmo in the US. By linking multiple wallets, PayPal World makes international shopping and money transfers faster and hassle-free.

NPCI’s Take: Expanding UPI Globally

Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of NPCI International Payments Limited, emphasized the importance of this collaboration. He said, “The integration of UPI on PayPal World’s platform will mark a significant step in expanding UPI’s global footprint. It aligns with our vision to make cross-border payments more seamless, secure, and inclusive. This collaboration will enhance convenience for Indian users making payments abroad and enable global businesses and merchants to tap into a growing base of UPI users.” NPCI’s involvement reflects India’s growing influence in global digital payments and reinforces UPI’s role as a global payment powerhouse.

The Bigger Picture: PayPal World’s Global Impact

  • PayPal World connects payment platforms with nearly two billion users worldwide.

  • Partners include Mercado Pago, NPCI International Payments Limited (UPI), PayPal, Tenpay Global, and Venmo.

  • PayPal users traveling to China can pay at local cafes using Weixin Pay via QR codes in the PayPal app.

  • Venmo users in the US can send money to friends in Germany using PayPal wallets and phone numbers.

  • This alliance simplifies global payments, creating a convenient, unified payment experience for users everywhere

What This Means For Indian Users

Good news for Indian shoppers and senders! With PayPal World now working with UPI, paying internationally just got a whole lot easier. No more confusing foreign currency conversions or tricky payment setups — you can use the UPI system you already know and trust. Whether you’re buying from a store abroad or sending money overseas, it’s all simple and secure. This new setup helps you join the global digital economy smoothly, making your international payments quick, safe, and hassle-free. So, get ready to shop or send money worldwide without any stress!

