Home > Business > Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, Retail Investors Lead Subscription Frenzy

Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, Retail Investors Lead Subscription Frenzy

Groww IPO closes on November 7, 2025, with strong retail subscription and positive grey market premium of ₹15. Investors eye 10–15% listing gains amid strong fundamentals and fintech growth story.

Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, Retail Investors Lead Subscription Frenzy

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 7, 2025 12:21:56 IST

Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, Retail Investors Lead Subscription Frenzy

Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, The countdown Is on!

The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, popularly known as Groww, is on its final day. The IPO opened on November 4, 2025, and will close tomorrow, November 7, 2025, marking the last chance for investors to participate in this highly awaited mainboard listing.

The Bengaluru-based fintech sensation, Groww, has fixed its price band at ₹95 – ₹100 per share. This IPO is a combination of fresh capital and an Offer for Sale (OFS), aiming to raise a total of ₹6,632.30 crore.

Of this, ₹1,060 crore will come from the issuance of new shares, while ₹5,572.30 crore is under the OFS.

This is the moment to ride the fintech wave. With only one day left, the clock is ticking, and the market buzz is palpable. Don’t miss the chance to invest in one of India’s fastest-growing wealth tech companies.

Groww IPO Grey Market Premium Shows Positive Momentum

  • Groww IPO GMP Today: ₹15 per share
  • Change from Yesterday: Up by Re 1 (Yesterday’s GMP: ₹14)
  • Unlisted Market Trading Price: Around ₹115 per share
  • Expected Listing Gains: 10–15%
  • Market Insight: Steady GMP reflects strong investor confidence in Groww’s growth story

Groww IPO Subscription Status: Strong Retail Response

As of 11:24 AM on Day 3, the Groww IPO has seen a solid subscription trend:

Investor Category Subscription (x)
Retail Investors 6.53x
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 3.43x
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 0.31x
Overall Subscription 2.56x

Retail investors are driving the momentum, while QIB participation is expected to pick up towards the end of the day.

Use Of IPO Proceeds:

  • ₹400 Cr – Performance marketing

  • ₹300 Cr – Technology & inorganic growth

  • ₹200 Cr – NBFC capital

  • ₹160 Cr – Working capital

Broker Review

  • Anand Rathi: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation
  • Arihant Capital: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation
  • Canara Bank Securities: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation
  • Reliance Securities: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation
  • SBI Capital Securities: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation
  • SIFS: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation
  • Sushil Finance: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation
  • Swastika Investmart: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation
  • Ventura Securities: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 12:21 PM IST
Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, Retail Investors Lead Subscription Frenzy

Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, Retail Investors Lead Subscription Frenzy

Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, Retail Investors Lead Subscription Frenzy
Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, Retail Investors Lead Subscription Frenzy
Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, Retail Investors Lead Subscription Frenzy
Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, Retail Investors Lead Subscription Frenzy

