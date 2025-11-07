Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, Retail Investors Lead Subscription Frenzy

Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, The countdown Is on!

The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, popularly known as Groww, is on its final day. The IPO opened on November 4, 2025, and will close tomorrow, November 7, 2025, marking the last chance for investors to participate in this highly awaited mainboard listing.

The Bengaluru-based fintech sensation, Groww, has fixed its price band at ₹95 – ₹100 per share. This IPO is a combination of fresh capital and an Offer for Sale (OFS), aiming to raise a total of ₹6,632.30 crore.

Of this, ₹1,060 crore will come from the issuance of new shares, while ₹5,572.30 crore is under the OFS.

This is the moment to ride the fintech wave. With only one day left, the clock is ticking, and the market buzz is palpable. Don’t miss the chance to invest in one of India’s fastest-growing wealth tech companies.

Groww IPO Grey Market Premium Shows Positive Momentum Groww IPO GMP Today: ₹15 per share

₹15 per share Change from Yesterday: Up by Re 1 (Yesterday’s GMP: ₹14)

Up by Re 1 (Yesterday’s GMP: ₹14) Unlisted Market Trading Price: Around ₹115 per share

Around ₹115 per share Expected Listing Gains: 10–15%

10–15% Market Insight: Steady GMP reflects strong investor confidence in Groww’s growth story Groww IPO Subscription Status: Strong Retail Response As of 11:24 AM on Day 3, the Groww IPO has seen a solid subscription trend: Investor Category Subscription (x) Retail Investors 6.53x Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 3.43x Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 0.31x Overall Subscription 2.56x Retail investors are driving the momentum, while QIB participation is expected to pick up towards the end of the day. Use Of IPO Proceeds: ₹400 Cr – Performance marketing

₹300 Cr – Technology & inorganic growth

₹200 Cr – NBFC capital

₹160 Cr – Working capital Broker Review Anand Rathi: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation

Arihant Capital: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation

Canara Bank Securities: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation

Reliance Securities: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation

SBI Capital Securities: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation

SIFS: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation

Sushil Finance: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation

Swastika Investmart: ‘Subscribe’ recommendation

