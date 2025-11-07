Star-Studded BSE Debut: Piramal Finance Lists At 13% Premium, Ambani Family Members Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, And Radhika Cheer Anand Piramal And Isha

Strong Debut for Piramal Finance

Piramal Finance made a splash today, opening at a whooping ₹1,260 per share after its merger with Piramal Enterprises, that’s a neat 12% premium over the discovered price of ₹1,124.20!

Investors got an early treat as the stock surged 3% to touch an intraday high of ₹1,309.

The merger clearly added some sparkle, and the market seemed to cheer for the newly merged entity. From fresh trading highs to bullish vibes, Piramal Finance’s debut shows that sometimes, mergers can turn into instant market party starters. Traders, it looks like the stock has caught the momentum bug!

Piramal Finance Listing Ceremony: Star-Studded Support

The listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai wasn’t just about numbers, it had a dash of star power too! Members of the Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant, were on hand to cheer for Anand Piramal, the new chairman of the merged entity.

On the leadership front, Anand Piramal is steering the ship as Chairman, while Jairam Sridharan handles the day-to-day as Managing Director and CEO. With such a strong lineup both on and off the trading floor, Piramal Finance’s market debut was as much about leadership flair as it was about stock performance!

Piramal Finance Exchange Admission

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from November 07, 2025, the Equity Shares of Piramal Finance Ltd (Scrip Code: 544597) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ’T’ Group Securities,” as per the exchange filing.

Details Of The Merger Of Piramal Finance

Merger Approval: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved on September 10, 2025

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved on September 10, 2025 Share Swap Ratio: 1:1 – PEL shareholders received one Piramal Finance share for each PEL share

1:1 – PEL shareholders received one Piramal Finance share for each PEL share Debt Transfer: All outstanding debt securities of Piramal Enterprises transferred to Piramal Finance

All outstanding debt securities of Piramal Enterprises transferred to Piramal Finance PEL Trading End Date: Trading in Piramal Enterprises shares ended on September 23, 2025 Piramal Finance Market Performance: Strong BSE Debut Metric Details Listing Date November 7, 2025 Opening Price ₹1,270 per share Premium Over Discovered Price 13% Intraday High ₹1,309 Listing Type Post-merger listing (No IPO) Parent Company Piramal Enterprises Ltd (With Inputs)