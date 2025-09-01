GST Collections August 2025: India Shows Strong Growth And Positive Economic Outlook

GST Collections in August 2025:

India has seen rapid changes in the tax system in recent times. The updates and changes in the system have given the public and investors a major uplift and given a boost to the system in recent times.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in August, in gross terms, rose 6.5 per cent to about ₹1.86 lakh crore compared to about ₹1.74 lakh crore in the same month last year, according to official data released Monday.

In the month of August, collections of Central-GST, State-GST, Integrated-GST, and cess all jumped year-on-year.

April–August 2025 GST Performance In India From April to August 2025, GST collections rose by 9.9%. Total collections during this period: ₹10 lakh crore (up from ₹9.13 lakh crore last year). All parts of GST, CGST, SGST, IGST, and cess, saw growth.

Record GST Collection in FY 2024–25 In the financial year 2024–25, GST collections hit a record ₹22.08 lakh crore. This is a 9.4% increase compared to the previous year.

Highest Monthly Average Since GST Launch Average monthly GST collection in FY 2024–25: ₹1.84 lakh crore. This is the highest average since GST was introduced in 2017.

GST Growth Over the Years

GST collections have been growing steadily: ₹11.37 lakh crore in 2020–21 ₹20.18 lakh crore in 2023–24

This growth shows stronger economic activity and better tax compliance.

Positive Outlook For Indian Economy

The recent GST collections reflect a positive trajectory for India’s economy, underscoring robust domestic consumption and buoyant import activity. The figures bode well for the country’s fiscal health and economic recovery efforts, signalling resilience amidst global uncertainties.

Background: GST And Compensation To States

The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017. States were assured compensation for any revenue loss due to GST implementation under the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, for a period of five years.

Role Of The GST Council

The GST Council, formed under the Constitution to guide GST policy, plays a key role in shaping the system. It is chaired by the Union Finance Minister and includes state finance ministers and other top officials.

Since its formation in 2016, the Council has held 55 meetings, taking several important decisions to simplify and improve the GST framework.

Next-Gen GST Reforms Coming Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on August 15, announced that a next-generation GST reform is expected by Diwali. The next GST Council meeting is scheduled for September 3–4 in Delhi, where this reform agenda will likely be discussed.

(From ANI)

