Home > Business > Gujarat's Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Inaugurates KP Green Engineering's Matar Facility

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 23, 2025 17:08:10 IST

Matar (Gujarat) [India], December 23: The 2.94 lakh TPA facility is among India’s most advanced steel fabrication and galvanising units and home to Asia’s largest galvanising kettle.

Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Harshbhai Sanghavi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated KP Green Engineering Limited’s state-of-the-art fabrication and galvanising facility at Matar in Bharuch, in the presence of the company’s senior management and employees.

Botswana’s Minister for Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, who was the distinguished guest on the occasion, inaugurated Asia’s largest galvanising kettle, a key component of the Matar facility.

Spread across 45 acres, the Matar facility is among India’s most advanced steel fabrication and galvanising units and reflects Gujarat’s growing stature as a hub for world-class manufacturing. The plant has a production capacity of 2.94 lakh tonnes per annum. From the current 3,10,500 tonnes per annum, KP Green Engineering’s total operational capacity will rise to 4,00,500 tonnes per annum once the plant becomes fully operational by 2026.

Speaking at the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Harshbhai Sanghavi said the commissioning of the facility was a matter of pride for Gujarat and the country.

“This large-scale factory, equipped with Asia’s largest galvanising kettle, shows Gujarat’s industrial strength and its commitment to sustainable development. KP Green Engineering, under the leadership of Dr. Faruk Patel, has made a meaningful contribution to the economic growth of Gujarat and India, while also supporting the national green energy transition,” he said.

Referring to the recent MoU signed between KP Group and the Government of Botswana for collaboration in renewable energy generation, energy storage and transmission infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Harshbhai Sanghavi said the partnership demonstrates India’s growing capability to execute large-scale renewable energy projects globally.

“The proposed development of up to 5 GW of renewable energy capacity supports the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to position India and Gujarat as global hubs for clean energy solutions,” he added.

The Matar facility will contribute directly to national and state priorities by strengthening power transmission and distribution networks, supporting renewable energy through solar and wind mounting structures, enabling railway electrification, and aiding the development of roads, highways, telecom infrastructure, pre-engineered buildings and heavy engineering projects. The plant is also being integrated with green hydrogen-based processes under the National Green Hydrogen Mission to minimise carbon emissions in galvanising and steel treatment operations.

Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Founding Promoter of KP Group, said the new facility represents a decisive step towards building future-ready industrial infrastructure.

“The Matar plant has been designed to deliver uniform quality, superior galvanising and long-life infrastructure assets for India’s critical sectors. Our focus remains on supporting national priorities in renewable energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and contributing to the nation’s growth,” he said.

Dr. Patel commended the central and state government for their support to industries.

“The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, along with the Government of Gujarat led by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Harshbhai Sanghavi, has created a conducive environment for industries to grow. Their proactive approach and policy support have enabled companies like KP Group to expand,” he added.

The Matar facility is expected to generate 6,000 to 7,000 direct and indirect jobs. With a renewable energy pipeline of more than 6 GW, the Group is contributing towards India’s target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s net-zero commitments. KP Group’s journey from an MSME to a globally competitive enterprise also reflects the success of government initiatives such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, MSME schemes and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programme.

By supplying high-quality fabricated and galvanised structures to domestic and international markets, including the US, KP Green Engineering is strengthening India’s global manufacturing footprint and underlining the competitiveness of Indian infrastructure solutions on the world stage.

Under the MoU, KP Group and the Government of Botswana will work together to develop renewable energy and infrastructure projects that would require capital investment of around $4 billion (Rs. 36,000 crore). The proposed projects include multiple utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid power plants and battery energy storage systems to ensure grid stability and reliability.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Faruk G. Patel said,

“The leadership and administrative support of the Government of Gujarat, under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Harshbhai Sanghavi, has played an important role in enabling timely execution of large industrial and infrastructure projects. The state’s focus on law and order, project facilitation and ease of doing business has created a stable environment for manufacturing, power transmission and renewable energy development. Such an ecosystem directly supports facilities like our Matar plant, which contribute to national priorities in clean energy, infrastructure and sustainable manufacturing.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 5:08 PM IST
