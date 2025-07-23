Home > Business > How Presidents Donald Trump’s Trade Deal With Japan Could Transform Semiconductor And Pharma Investments

US President Donald Trump’s new US-Japan trade deal, which includes a 15% reciprocal tariff on Japanese exports, is set to boost investments in semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing. The $550 billion investment will primarily benefit manufacturing hubs in states like Texas, Arizona, and Ohio. Additionally, the deal is expected to diversify pharmaceutical supply chains and increase US access to Japanese medical technologies.

President Donald Trump has recently announced the US-Japan deal and agreed on a 15% reciprocal tariff on exports to the US. (Photo: Social)

President Donald Trump has recently announced the US-Japan deal and agreed on a 15% reciprocal tariff on exports to the US. The export comprises automobiles, while promising $550 billion in Japanese investment into American businesses.

This new trade agreement is expected to fast-track growth in critical industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing. The deal announcement comes as the global supply chain has become a priority for policymakers in the United States.

Billions in Investment Targeting Strategic Sectors

Industry analysts say the move could directly benefit US manufacturing hubs in states such as Texas, Arizona, and Ohio. These states have seen recent semiconductor plant expansions from global companies.

Pharma and Medical Supply Chains Expected to Diversify

The investment in pharmaceuticals has also been triggered due to the new tariff deals. Japan’s pharmaceutical firms already have their operations in the US, and the agreement between the US and Japan could significantly expand their presence.

This aligns with the long-term strategic goals of domestic drug production, especially after COVID-19 revealed vulnerabilities in overseas medical supply chains. Japan’s inclusion in the US market with lower tariff entry may also offer US consumers increased access to Japanese medical technologies.

The full allocation of Japan’s $550 billion investment is expected to be phased in over several years, with details likely to emerge in follow-up agreements and regulatory filings.

President Donald Trump is pushing for broader trade resets with partner countries. These deals are part of a long-term strategy ahead of the August 1 deadline. Trump has said his administration is prioritizing the quality of deals over volume.

Also Read: Why President Donald Trump’s New Trade Deals With Philippines And Indonesia Could Redefine US Tariffs?

