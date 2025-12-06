LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni
LIVE TV
Home > Business > How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly: A Step-by-Step Guide to Linking PAN and Aadhaar Without Hassle

How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly: A Step-by-Step Guide to Linking PAN and Aadhaar Without Hassle

PAN-Aadhaar linking errors often arise from mismatched personal details, technical glitches, or prior links. Correct discrepancies via UIDAI or PAN portals, then reattempt linking to ensure smooth financial transactions.

How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly
How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 6, 2025 13:40:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly: A Step-by-Step Guide to Linking PAN and Aadhaar Without Hassle

PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors: Overview

The linking of PAN and Aadhaar sometimes feels like a challenge with high stakes! Verification errors are common among many users, and the reason is very simple , errors of tiny proportions such as a misspelled name, reversed first and last names, or a date of birth that is just a little different can mislead the system completely.

Even discrepancies regarding gender or outdated records after life events, like marriage, can be problematic. Moreover, technical glitches, slow portals, or an already-linked PAN add to the confusion. The situation can become really bad when your PAN is shown as ‘inoperative’ because, at that moment, no financial transactions can be done. So, essentially, linking isn’t just a click; it’s a mini detective game where you have to match the details perfectly!

Common Reasons For PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors

  • Name Games: Minor spelling differences, initials vs. full names, or swapped first/last names can throw the system off.
  • DOB & Gender Mix-Ups: Even small discrepancies in date of birth or gender can cause instant rejection.
  • Oops! Data Entry Errors: Typing mistakes or official goofs during application can mess up the link.
  • Life Changes Ignored: Name changes after marriage or other life events not updated uniformly = mismatch alert.
  • Tech Trouble: Server downtime, heavy traffic, or OTP delivery issues can block successful linking.
  • Already Taken: Rare cases of fraud or PAN linked to another Aadhaar can halt the process.

Steps To Fix Verification Problems For PAN-Aadhaar

Correcting PAN-Aadhaar linking mistakes is just like being a sleuth with one’s own paperwork! Firstly, it is important to have identical information, name, date of birth, and gender need to be exactly the same on both documents, PAN and Aadhaar. Even the slightest misspelling or switching of initials can mislead the system. After that, find the difference by laying the documents next to each other; identify those tiny differences that could be the reason for the storm. Imagine it as a small treasure hunt where the “treasure” is linking without any trouble.

As soon as you find the wrong information, make the corresponding changes, and there you have it, your PAN and Aadhaar can now finally meet!

Updating The Document With Errors

For Aadhaar Corrections:

  • Update details online via the UIDAI Self Service Update Portal (SSUP).

  • Visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre for complex changes (e.g., date of birth, biometrics).

For PAN Corrections:

  • Apply for changes online via the Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (formerly NSDL) website or the UTIITSL website.

  • Select “Changes or Correction in existing PAN” and submit supporting documents.

Re-attempt Linking:

  • After updates and confirmation (15–20 working days), link PAN and Aadhaar again via the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Aadhaar Corrections – Basic Details

Document Correction Type How to Update
Aadhaar Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address Update most demographic details online via myAadhaar portal (SSUP)
Aadhaar Biometric updates, Date of Birth, Mobile Number Visit an authorized Aadhaar Enrolment Centre
PAN Name, Date of Birth Apply online via Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (NSDL) or UTIITSL; select “Changes or Correction in existing PAN data” and submit required documents
Final Step Linking PAN-Aadhaar

Once details are consistent, link on Income Tax portal, ensuring any applicable fees are paid

How To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Status Online

  1. Visit the e-Filing Portal: Go to the official Income Tax Department’s Link Aadhaar Status page.
  2. Enter Details: Provide your 10-digit PAN and 12-digit Aadhaar number.
  3. View Status: Click “View Link Aadhaar Status”.
  4. Check the Message:
    • “Your PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar” -> Successfully linked.
    • “PAN not linked with Aadhaar” -> Not linked; link after paying applicable fee.
    • “Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation” -> Request in process.

Alternative SMS Method:
Send a message in the format UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar> <10-digit PAN> to 567678 or 56161.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Meesho IPO Allotment And Listing: Everything Investors Need to Know…

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 1:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aadhaar correctionlink PAN with AadhaarNSDL PAN updatePAN Aadhaar linkingPAN correctionPAN inoperativePAN-Aadhaar verification errorsUIDAI portalUTIITSL PAN update

RELATED News

Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!

TechD Cyber Security Ltd. Announces Establishment of “TechD Cyber Valley” in Ahmedabad

Aequs IPO Allotment, GMP And Listing: What Investors Need To Know

Meet Rahul Bhatia, The Owner Of IndiGo, Hit By Severe Crisis And Backlash After Cancelling Over 400 Flights On 5th Consecutive day, What Is His Net Worth?

Meesho IPO Allotment And Listing: Everything Investors Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Big Tech vs Govt: Centre Pushes Mandatory GPS Tracking On Smartphones, Apple, Google, Samsung Say ‘No’ – What We Know

‘No One Can Dictate India’: Jaishankar Rejects Claims Putin’s Visit Will Hurt US Trade Deal, Sends Strong Message To Washington

Who Is Humayun Kabir? Suspended TMC MLA Lays Foundation For Babri Masjid-Style Mosque In Murshidabad

How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly: A Step-by-Step Guide to Linking PAN and Aadhaar Without Hassle

Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?

IndiGo Flight Chaos: Govt Cracks The Whip, Caps Airfares, Warns Airlines Amid Massive Disruptions

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

From Radio To Reels: How Podcasts Became India’s Fastest-Growing Trend

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India Wins The Toss Against South Africa First Time In ODIs…

Google Launched Gemini 3 Deep Think: How It Works And Easy Steps To Use The Deep Think Feature

How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly: A Step-by-Step Guide to Linking PAN and Aadhaar Without Hassle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly: A Step-by-Step Guide to Linking PAN and Aadhaar Without Hassle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly: A Step-by-Step Guide to Linking PAN and Aadhaar Without Hassle
How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly: A Step-by-Step Guide to Linking PAN and Aadhaar Without Hassle
How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly: A Step-by-Step Guide to Linking PAN and Aadhaar Without Hassle
How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly: A Step-by-Step Guide to Linking PAN and Aadhaar Without Hassle

QUICK LINKS