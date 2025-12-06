Meesho IPO Allotment And Listing: Everything Investors Need to Know

Meesho IPO Generates A huge Investor Frenzy

Bring out the credit cards, for the Meesho IPO became nothing less than an investor festival! With an incredible 79.03 times subscription, it was not just an IPO, but rather a bidding war. The offer was enormous: 38.29 crore new shares for ₹4,250 crore plus an OFS of 10.55 crore shares, making a total of a staggering ₹5,421.20 crore. Retail investors, institutional heavyweights, the whole market wanted a piece of the pie.

If you weren’t paying attention, you might have missed it! Apparently, Meesho is not only selling goods but also ensuring that customers experience the thrill. Therefore, were you part of the commotion or just a spectator enjoying the views?

Meesho IPO: Key Detail

Category Details / Dates IPO Timeline Opened December 3 Closed December 5 Allotment Finalisation December 8 Shares Credited to Demat December 9 Listing on BSE & NSE December 10 Subscription Breakdown Overall 79.03× (21,96,67,00,770 bids) Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 120.18× Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 38.16× Retail Investors 19.08×

Meesho IPO Hits The Grey Market Fever!

If you think Meesho was inconvenient when it comes to online shopping, then you have got a wrong impression because the company’s IPO made investors into hunters! On December 6, the grey market premium (GMP) was making noise at ₹46.5 per share in the morning. Having the upper price band of ₹111, the shares are likely to show up luxuriously at ₹157.5, a magnificent 42% premium!

Give me an example of early birds’ instant gratification. Without a doubt, the market is not just looking; it is already broken into pieces. So, were you a part of this whirlpool or were you just watching the whole thing from the comfort of your home?

How To Check Meesho IPO Allotment On Registrar (KFin Tech)

Visit the registrar’s website (KFin Technologies).

Select ‘Meesho IPO’ from the dropdown.

Choose Application No. / Demat / PAN.

Enter required details.

Click Submit to view status.

How To Check Meesho IPO Allotment On BSE

Visit BSE IPO status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as issue type.

Choose ‘Meesho IPO’.

Enter Application No. or PAN.

Verify via ‘I’m not a robot’.

Click Search.

How To Check Meesho IPO Allotment on NSE

Visit NSE IPO bid details page.

Select Equity & SME IPO Bid Details.

Choose ‘Meesho’ from the symbol list.

Enter PAN and Application Number.

Hit Submit.

