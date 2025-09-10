Income Tax Return Deadline Extension 2025: Don’t Wait For Another Extension: File Your ITR Before September 15, 2025

ITR Filing Dealine: Plot Twist: ITR Deadline Extended – But Another Extension? Income Tax Return Deadline Extension 2025

It is good news to taxpayers that the ITR filing date of FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) has already been extended once for non-audit cases until September 15, 2025! In the case of audits, the deadline shall be October 31, 2025.

The twist is that the government may extend it again. It is being demanded by many taxpayers and professionals with references to the portal glitches that have persisted, the delays in forms, and the rush to meet the Christmas season deadline. But be not too complacent.

The government has so far not said anything, and with the already filed 5 crore ITRs, there are no great grounds to have another extension. Law enforcement is urging all people to make early submissions and escape penalties. A second extension could be enticing, but it is not safe to wait. Quash the panic at the last moment – get your return in on time and relax!

Add ITR To Your To-Do List: Do Not Wait Till You Are Extended Again.

As a non-audit taxpayer, you should not wait and expect a second extension. Your ITR filing deadline in respect of FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is September 15, 2025. It can cost you to delay after this date.

Failure to beat the deadline could result in a late filing fee of up to ₹5,000, as well as 1 percent monthly interest on any outstanding tax. Although a late filing can still be made up until December 31, 2025, it is associated with fines. Eliminate stress at the last minute- include ITR filing on your checklist and file it in time.

Here Is A Step-by-Step Guide To File ITR Online

1. Gather Necessary Documents

PAN and Aadhaar (must be linked)

Form 16 (for salaried individuals)

Form 26AS, AIS (Annual Information Statement), and TIS (Taxpayer Information Summary)

Bank statements

Investment proofs (e.g., PPF, ELSS, life insurance)

Rent receipts (for claiming HRA)

Housing loan interest certificates (if applicable)

2. Log In to the E-Filing Portal

Visit: https://www.incometax.gov.in

Use your PAN as the User ID

New users must register before filing

3. Start the ITR Filing Process

Check- e-File > Income Tax Returns > File Income Tax Return

Select Assessment Year 2025-26

Choose Online Mode

4. Select Filing Status

Choose the appropriate status (e.g., Individual, HUF, etc.)

Click Continue

5. Select the Appropriate ITR Form

ITR-1 (Sahaj): Income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property, and other sources

Income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property, and other sources ITR-2: Capital gains, multiple properties, or foreign income

Capital gains, multiple properties, or foreign income ITR-3: Business or professional income

Business or professional income ITR-4 (Sugam): Presumptive income under ₹50 lakh (business or profession)

6. State Reason for Filing (If Required)

Select the applicable reason (e.g., income exceeds exemption limit)

Click Continue

The New Tax Regime is selected by default

Select “Yes” to opt for the Old Regime if you want to claim deductions

7. Fill in Your Income and Deduction Details

Verify and update: Personal details Contact and bank information

Declare income from: Salary House property Capital gains Other sources

Enter eligible deductions under Chapter VI-A (Sections 80C to 80U)

Verify tax credits using Form 26AS and AIS

E-verify Your ITR: 30 Days To Full Verification.

After submitting the Income Tax Return (ITR), you are supposed to check it within 30 days after submitting the tax return. Confirmation is to verify that your return is genuine and to prevent it from being regarded as invalid. Luckily, the government has a number of convenient e-verification methods. You can confirm your ITR with Aadhaar OTP, a one-time password is sent to your registered mobile number.

Alternatively, e-verify using your net banking account through the direct bank webpage. Alternatively, you can check through a bank ATM or your demat account. Select the most advantageous technique for you so that you can finish just in time and avoid punishment.

Also Read: ITR Filling AY 2025-26 Deadline: Why Teachers Must Not Miss the 2025 ITR Filing?