ITR Filling AY 2025-26 Deadline: Why Teachers Must Not Miss the 2025 ITR Filing?

ITR Filling AY 2025-26 Deadline: Teachers must file ITR for the financial year 2024–25, if their income exceeds Rs.3 lakh. Filing of ITR certifies refund entitlement, documents income, and could help in getting loans or visas. Extra coaching or consulting income makes ITR-2/3 forms crucial for compliance.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 8, 2025 06:19:41 IST

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing FY 2024-25 remains to be a crucial financial accountability for teachers in India, both in public and private organizations. Tax professionals highlight that educators must file their ITR responsibly, as non-compliance can mark their finances and professional credibility.

ITR filing FY 2024-25: Salaried Teachers Must File Return

Teachers getting a salary are subject to normal income tax rules & regulations. For the FY 2024–25 (assessment year 2025–26), ITR filing is necessary if total income exceeds Rs.3 lakh. The last date for filing return is extended to September 15, 2025.

Although, most of the educational institutions deduct tax at source in the form of TDS, but teachers still need to file ITRs to get entitled to refunds, reconcile inconsistencies, and validate income accurately.

Additional Income Makes Filing Crucial in ITR filing for FY 2024-25

Many teachers enhance their salaries with additional incomes from private coaching, online classes, research consulting, speaking engagements, or book royalties. These incomes fall under “income from other sources” or “professional income,” making ITR-2 or ITR-3 the suitable filing forms.

Non-report of such income can lead to tax notices or consequences under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act.

ITR filing FY 2024-25: Proof of Income for Loans, Credit, and Visa Processing

Filed ITRs help as valid proof of income for financial tools like home loans, personal loans, and credit cards. Teachers applying for academic visas, foreign fellowships, or international seminars are commonly asked to provide ITRs from preceding years to begin financial standing.

Therefore, even for educators, ITR filing in 2025 is more than a legal formality. It supports tax submission, provide the chances of refund, documents income validity, and ensures smooth access to financial services and academic programs.

QUICK LINKS