Urban Company IPO Alert: Mark Your Calendar! This Upcoming Offering Could Be A Game Changer

Urban Company Limited will open its IPO for public subscription on September 10, 2025. The IPO will close on September 12, 2025 with the objective of raising Rs. 1,900 crore through this offer, comprising both a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

Urban Company Limited: IPO Details at a Glance:

• IPO Opens at: September 10, 2025

• IPO Closes at: September 12, 2025

• Issue Type: 100% Book Building

• Total Issue Size: Rs.1,900 crore

• Fresh Issue: Rs.472 crore

• Offer for Sale: Rs.1,428 crore

• Price Band: Rs.98 – Rs.103 per equity share

• Face Value: Rs.1 per equity share

• Lot Size: 145 shares

• Min. Retail Investment (Retail): Rs.14,935

• Employee Discount: Rs.9 per share to eligible employees

• Listing At: NSE and BSE

• Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Urban Company Limited: Objectives of the Issue

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for:

1. Development of technology and cloud infrastructure (~₹190 crore)

2. Office lease payments (~₹70 crore)

3. Marketing activities (~₹80 crore)

4. General corporate purposes

Urban Company Limited: Important IPO Dates:

• Anchor Investor Bidding: September 9, 2025

• Basis of Allotment: Expected by September 15, 2025

• Listing Date: Tentatively set for September 17, 2025

Urban Company Limited: Company Overview

Urban Company Limited, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Gurugram, previously known as UrbanClap. The company is a leading on-demand home and beauty services platform functioning across India, UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. It links consumers to service professionals for offerings cleaning, pest control, beauty, appliance repair, and home solutions underneath its Native brand.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

