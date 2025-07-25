Home > Business > India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?

India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?

India is signaling openness to Chinese investment in electronics manufacturing as bilateral ties improve. With strong demand and limited domestic capacity, the government is exploring collaborations, resolving industry concerns, and identifying workarounds for restrictions on Chinese workers and rare earth imports.

India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 25, 2025 21:28:00 IST

India is signalling greater openness to Chinese investment in electronics manufacturing as bilateral relations show signs of improvement, according to government sources.

Electronics Growth Drives Diplomatic Shift

The shift comes as India seeks to expand its manufacturing capacity in the electronics sector, where China currently dominates with 60% of global production capacity.

“Sixty per cent of manufacturing capacity is in China and we want to grow our manufacturing capacity. So some collaboration or some kind of work with China is something we can’t avoid,” said the government source.

“Things are easing between India and China. There are signals,” the above-mentioned source said, pointing to the re-opening of tourist visas and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent visit to China as evidence of warming ties.

Dixon Technologies has been actively pursuing partnerships with multiple Chinese firms. A joint venture with Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is also under development, sources confirmed.

Govt Seeks Solutions to Industry Concerns

Government sources acknowledged ongoing discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs and relevant ministries to resolve industry concerns about Chinese partnerships.

“We are raising issues of industry with MEA and respective ministries, hopeful to find a solution,” the source said.

The government appears to be taking a pragmatic approach to two recent challenges involving Chinese operations in India. Regarding the recall of Chinese workers from Foxconn facilities, sources downplayed the impact on the broader electronics industry.

“I think to a large extent, the worker thing doesn’t affect all of electronics industry,” the source explained, noting that Foxconn employs workers from Taiwan, America and Vietnam in addition to China.

Supply Chain Solutions Under Evaluation

On restrictions related to rare earth magnets, government sources expressed confidence that the industry would adapt. Several workarounds are being explored, including importing finished components rather than raw materials, and seeking alternative suppliers or technologies.

“There are a number of ways in which you can overcome this,” the source said. “The restriction is on importing that material. You make the component, you can import the component as it is. In other cases, you look at alternatives.” 

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India-UK Free Trade Agreement: See How Industry Leaders Applaud It As A Game-Changer?

Tags: india electronics manufacturingindia-china ties

RELATED News

Sellowrap IPO Heats Up Early On Day1: Retail Quota Almost Full, But What’s Driving the Demand?
Is Patel Chem IPO Worth A Look? Oversubscribed, Strong Retail Interest Ahead Of July Closing
Why Did Investors Rush for TSC India ₹26 Crore IPO: What’s Behind This Travel Company?
IndiQube Spaces IPO Subscribed 12.33x Day 3: What Was Fueling Investor Interest?
Shanti Gold International IPO oversubscribed On Day 1: Is This Gem Worth Investing In?

LATEST NEWS

Over 100 Pilots Took Sick Leave In Single Day After Deadly AI-171 Crash
Why Is Pedro Pascal Being Dubbed ‘Creepy?’ Internet Daddy Faces Heat For Inappropriately Touching Vanessa Kirby
Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Near UNLV Campus Sends Smoke Across City Sky | What To Know
Indiana Fever Add Aussie Star Chloe Bibby on Short-Term Deal
Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence
India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?
Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof
Another Twist Unfolding? Lawyer Claims Donald Trump Sent Letter To Jefferey Epstein
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Make Historic Semifinal Run in China Open
Shruti Haasan Shares A Heartfelt Post For ‘Appa’ As Kamal Haasan Gets Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP
India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?
India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?
India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?
India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?