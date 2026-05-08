Indian Railways To Shift From 40-Year-Old Train Ticket Reservation System To Upgraded Platform From August — Here’s All You Need To Know

Indian Railways is gearing up for one of the largest technology upgrades of its passenger reservation network in decades.

The Ministry of Railways is planning to upgrade the existing reservation infrastructure, which has been in use since 1986, to an improved Passenger Reservation System (PRS) from August. The revamp is designed to expand booking capacity, improve ticketing speed and simplify the booking process for millions of passengers.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting on the migration plan at Rail Bhavan on Thursday and told the officials that the process of migration should not create inconvenience to the passengers.

The Ministry of Railways said in a statement, “Today at Rail Bhawan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting with officials and issued directions to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience during the transition of trains from the 40-year-old reservation system to the upgraded system. Union Ministers of State for Railways, V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu, were also present in the meeting.”

The reservation system was introduced in 1986 and has undergone several minor upgrades over the past four decades, the ministry said. But this latest overhaul is being called a major tech overhaul with significantly increased capacity and modern features.

Why Indian Railways Is Changing Its Reservation System

The existing passenger reservation system has been grappling with heavy traffic for decades, but the sharp increase in online ticket booking and digital railway services has put additional pressure on existing infrastructure.

Railway officials said the new system is built to:

Increase your booking capacity

Accelerate ticket processing

Support more users online

Minimise glitches during peak booking hours.

Make it more comfortable for passengers

The move is also indicative of the rapid growth of the digital ecosystem of Indian Railways over the years.

What Is The Size of Online Railway Ticketing?

Indian Railways introduced online ticketing in 2002. Since then, online bookings have boomed across the country.

Now, nearly 88% of total railway ticket demand is met through online channels, thus reducing the need for physical reservation counters.

Digital adoption among passengers has grown rapidly in recent years, particularly via mobile-based booking platforms, the Railways Ministry said.

What Is the RailOne App, and Why Is It Getting Popular?

Recently, one of the biggest success stories for Indian Railways in the digital space has been the RailOne app.

The app, launched last year, has already crossed over 3.5 crore downloads in less than a year since its launch, the ministry said.

The app integrates a number of railway-related services on one platform for passengers to:

Reserved Tickets Book

Purchase unreserved and platform tickets

Cancel Ticket

Refunds Course

train times check

Live train running status check

Track Coach jobs

Obtain platform information

Rail Madad Services

Order food to seats

The ministry said the app is getting good traction on Android and Apple devices.

“Every day, 9.29 lakh tickets are booked through this app across the country, including 7.2 lakh unreserved tickets and 2.09 lakh reserved tickets. Unreserved tickets also include platform tickets. The RailOne app is widely appreciated on both Android and iOS platforms. It has been downloaded 3.16 crore times from the Google Play Store and 33.17 lakh times on Apple devices,” the statement added.

How is AI Assisting Railway Passengers?

One of the most talked-about features of the RailOne app is its AI-powered ticket confirmation prediction system.

Now the app predicts the probability of confirmation while booking waitlisted tickets with the help of artificial intelligence-based analysis.

Indian Railways says that the accuracy of waitlist confirmation probability has improved sharply:

Previous accuracy: 53%

Current accuracy: 94 %

The feature, which was introduced earlier this year, has been well received by users, especially frequent railway travellers who depend on waitlist movement to plan their journeys.

Will The Upgrade Make Ticket Booking Easier?

That is the bigger goal of the transition.

Railway officials say the upgraded reservation system will offer:

More rapid booking process

Better server response time

Better handling of Tatkal peak-hour traffic

More seamless digital ticketing:

Better scalability to meet future demand

The ministry also wants to future-proof the reservation network as railway passenger traffic continues to grow across India.

How Much Subsidy Does Indian Railways Give?

Indian Railways had also pointed out the amount of passenger subsidies given during FY25.

The ministry said the Indian Railways provided a passenger subsidy of ₹60,239 crore in 2024-25. This translates to an average subsidy of about 43% per passenger ticket.

Simply put, if the cost of actually providing the service is Rs. 100, the average passenger spends a mere Rs. 57.

This makes Indian Railways effectively one of the most heavily subsidised public transport systems in the world.

What Comes Next?

The railways are yet to announce the detailed schedule of transition, but the upgraded reservation system is likely to be rolled out from August.

The real test for passengers will be how well the new system handles massive traffic during Tatkal bookings, festive rush periods and peak holiday travel seasons without glitches or slowdowns.

But for Indian Railways, this is another big move towards building a more digital, AI-driven and technology-focused passenger ecosystem.