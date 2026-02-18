India’s AI Impact Summit Sends AI Stocks Soaring: Netweb, E2E Networks, Aurionpro Lead 20% Rally; Here’s Why

AI Stocks Surge Amid India AI Impact Summit

The value of AI stocks experienced exceptional growth on February 18, when they reached maximum value increases of 20%, which resulted from multiple announcements made during the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The demonstration of innovative AI systems by companies caused investors to rethink their assessment of Indian companies because the demonstration proved that India had achieved actual progress in AI development.

The market showed a strong positive reaction to AI supercomputers that reached petascale performance and GPU clusters that supported healthcare, finance, and manufacturing sectors. Netweb Technologies saw its stock value increase by 11%, while E2E Networks experienced a 20% increase, and Aurionpro Solutions achieved more than 5% growth, because investors showed strong interest in AI-based expansion possibilities.

The summit functions as a conference throughout its duration because it serves as the first major AI event to take place in the Global South, which establishes India as a future AI center. The subcontinent has established itself as the new center of AI development, as investors now observe this trend.

AI Stocks Surge On India’s Supercomputing And GPU Breakthroughs

Netweb Technologies Powers ‘Make in India’ AI Supercomputers Shares rose 11% after the launch of the Tyrone Camarero GB200 AI Supercomputer and the compact Tyrone Camarero Spark system. Both systems are powered by NVIDIA GPUs and CPUs , providing petascale AI performance within India. The Spark system delivers 1 petaflop of performance in a tiny 5.9 x 5.9 x 2-inch desktop form factor , enabling efficient local AI model training and inference.

E2E Networks Builds NVIDIA GPU Cluster Shares jumped up to 20% after announcing a Blackwell GPU cluster on its TIR platform at the L&T Vyoma Data Center in Chennai . The cluster supports AI applications in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, agriculture, and agentic AI . Powered by NVIDIA HGX B200 systems and Nemotron open models , the setup enables large-scale AI development and research.

Aurionpro Solutions Wins Strategic Data Centre Deal Shares increased over 5% following a major order from a global data centre operator. The project involves engineering, construction, testing, and commissioning of a brownfield facility in Mumbai . The deal aligns with India’s expanding data centre market and supports sovereign AI infrastructure initiatives.



Other AI Stocks See Gains

Anant Raj & Orient Technologies: Shares rose up to 8%, benefiting from AI sector momentum.

Cummins India: Power provider to data centres, shares increased 3.75%.

Hitachi Energy: Shares rose 2%, reflecting sector-wide optimism.

India Hosts Major Global AI Summit

India is establishing itself as an artificial intelligence hub through its AI Impact Summit, which takes place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event, which runs until Saturday, showcases international technology experts and policy leaders who will deliver keynote speeches. The summit brings together startups, researchers, and policymakers, who demonstrate their latest artificial intelligence research while networking with one another. The subcontinent plays a vital role in artificial intelligence development, demonstrating how India drives worldwide technological advancements.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: India Emerges as a Global AI Powerhouse, Driving $1B Revolution Through IndiaAI