LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports

India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports

India’s merchandise exports slow due to US tariffs, but strong services exports and remittances keep the current account deficit manageable at ~1% of GDP. Imports rise, gold surges, external balance stabilizes.

India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports
India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 11, 2025 14:12:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports

India’s Current Account Remains Manageable Despite Export Challenges

India’s external sector is sending mixed signals as merchandise exports slow amid tariff-related disruptions, while services exports continue to provide crucial support to the country’s current account, according to a report by CareEdge.

“Looking ahead, as merchandise exports navigate a challenging environment, we expect services trade surpluses and remittances to continue providing support. Coupled with benign global crude oil prices, this is likely to keep India’s current account deficit broadly manageable at around 1% of GDP in FY26,” the report noted.

Tariff Hurdles Hit Merchandise Exports

The export environment, which had benefitted from front-loading in the initial months of FY26, has softened since September. Non-petroleum exports contracted 3.9% during September-October 2025, reversing the 7.3% growth recorded from April to August.

The slowdown follows the imposition of 50% reciprocal tariffs by the United States from late August, hitting key export categories, particularly labour-intensive sectors. Gems and jewellery shipments fell 15.6% over the last two months, while textile exports (excluding readymade garments) declined 9.5%. Readymade garments also remained weak.

While exports to the US declined sharply, shipments to the UAE, Hong Kong, and China partially cushioned the impact. Electronic goods and petroleum products, benefiting from US tariff exemptions, were the only major categories to remain resilient.

Import Growth And Services Sector Cushion

On the import front, India recorded a 6.8% rise during April-October FY26, supported by strong domestic demand and higher imports of precious metals. Gold and silver imports surged 30.5%, their highest level in recent years. Combined with strong core imports, the merchandise trade deficit widened to USD 199 billion, its largest in several years.

Despite this pressure on goods trade, services exports have been a key stabilising factor. They grew 8.2% in the first seven months of FY26, driven by software services (12.5%) and other business services (22.4%). CareEdge noted that services exports, being largely outside the reach of tariff disruptions, have helped maintain India’s overall external balance.

However, the report highlighted potential challenges ahead, including the impact of higher H-1B visa fees and the proposed HIRE Act in the US, which could limit outsourcing and affect services exports.

Outlook For FY26

India’s external position showed some strain in Q2 FY26, with the current account deficit widening to USD 12.3 billion (1.3% of GDP) from USD 2.7 billion (0.3% of GDP) in the previous quarter. This reflects the weakness in merchandise trade, though remittances and resilient services exports limited the imbalance.

Looking forward, CareEdge expects merchandise exports to contract around 1% in FY26, imports to rise 5% due to robust domestic demand, and services exports to grow 8.5%, continuing to stabilise the current account.

(Syndicated From ANI)

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 2:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: external sector IndiaFY26 trade outlookgold imports IndiaIndia exports 2025India imports growthmerchandise exports slowdownremittances Indiaservices exports IndiaUS tariffs India

RELATED News

Domicil Partners with Indian Streaming Academy Awards Season 2 to Celebrate the Spaces Where Modern Stories Come Alive

Byju Raveendran Wins Temporary Relief In $1 Billion Default Case: What It Means, What’s Next, And Why He Remains One Of 2025’s Biggest Newsmakers- Explained

Income Tax Refund Delay FY 2024-25: ITR Refunds STILL Pending? CBDT Explains The Delay And How You Can Stay Updated, Here’s Everything You Should Know

ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

ICICI Prudential AMC Launches Rs 10,602 Crore IPO: Price Band, GMP And Allotment Timeline

LATEST NEWS

India-China Border: 17 Feared Dead As Truck Falls Into Gorge In Arunachal Pradesh – Report

IndiGo Announces ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers for Passengers Hit by Major Flight Cancellations

Telangana Shocker: Engineering Student Killed By Girlfriend’s Family With Cricket Bat, Here’s What Exactly Happened

Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage

Russia to Launch Three Iranian Satellites Amid Western Fears of Tech Misuse, Here’s What You Need To Know

How Mexico’s 50% Tariffs Will Likely Hit India’s $1 Billion Car Export Market – Explained

Shri Amit Shah Inaugurates Electrotherm Park in South Bopal, Ahmedabad

‘Largest Ever’: Trump Says US Has Seized Major Oil Tanker Off Venezuela-Watch Video

India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports

‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours

India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports
India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports
India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports
India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports

QUICK LINKS