IPO Market 2025: From Pine Labs to EdTech Giant PhysicsWallah- The Lineup That Is Turning Heads of Investors; Check Key Details

IPO Market 2025: The Buzz Every Trader’s Talking About

November 2025 is turning out to be a blockbuster month for IPO hunters! The market is heating up and new listings are being added in fintech, renewables, edtech, and auto parts, and all the traders who value their Demat login are keeping a close eye on it. Analysts indicate that there is enormous enthusiasm, yet shrewd investors are keeping one eye on prices and the other on turbulence.

Pine Labs bringing fintech dreams to life, Emmvee Photovoltaic illuminating the renewables field, PhysicsWallah educating the edtech space, Tenneco Clean Air India moving the car industry, there are lots of options.

However, here is the twist: opportunity and risk are almost on par. Due diligence is not a suggestion in this IPO frenzy but rather a survival tool. Hence, in search of listing profits or long-term selections, the November IPO parade will be an exciting ride. Secure your belts, broker, time to make money on Dalal Street!

IPO Pipeline- Here Is What To Invest In

Pine Labs IPO

Subscription Window: Opened on November 7 and will close on November 11 .

First Day Subscription: Overall: 13% Retail Segment: 54% Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 7% Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2% Employee Segment: 2.96 times subscribed.

Price Band: ₹210 to ₹221 per share.

Valuation Target: ₹25,300 crore.

Offer Details: Fresh issue: ₹2,080 crore. Offer for Sale (OFS): Over 8.23 crore equity shares worth ₹1,819.9 crore (at upper price band).

Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹5.5. Estimated Listing Price: ₹226.5 per share (2.49% above IPO price of ₹221).



Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO

Subscription Window: Opens on November 11 and closes on November 13 .

Price Band: ₹206 to ₹217 per share.

Offer Details: Fresh issue: ₹2,143.86 crore. Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹756.14 crore by promoters. Total Issue Size: ₹2,900 crore.

Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹20. Estimated Listing Price: ₹237 per share (9.22% higher than IPO price of ₹217).



PhysicsWallah IPO

Subscription Window: Opens on November 11 and closes on November 13 .

Price Band: ₹103 to ₹109 per equity share (face value: ₹1).

Offer Details: Fresh issue: ₹3,100 crore. Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹380 crore by promoters.

Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹5. Estimated Listing Price: ₹114 per share (4.59% above IPO price of ₹109).



Tenneco Clean Air India IPO

Subscription Window: Opens on November 12 and closes on November 14 .

Price Band: ₹378 to ₹397 per equity share (face value: ₹10).

Offer Details: Solely an Offer for Sale by Tenneco Mauritius Holdings (no new shares issued). Target raised to ₹3,600 crore , up from ₹3,000 crore in the draft prospectus (June 2025).

Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹86. Estimated Listing Price: ₹483 per share (21.66% higher than IPO price of ₹397).



Advice To Investors Before Investing In IPOs

As the IPO buzz hits peak volume this November, don't just follow the crowd with Fear Of Missing Out goggles on. Study the company, crisp the numbers, and know when to click apply or avoid. Remember, in Dalal Street's IPO circus, fortune doesn't just favor the bold, it favors the informed.