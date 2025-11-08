LIVE TV
aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
Home > India > PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Lal Krishna Advani- A Mentor, A Trailblazer, And the Man Who Shaped BJP’s Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished BJP stalwart Lal Krishn Advani on his birthday, calling him a visionary leader and mentor whose guidance and ideology laid the foundation for the modern-day BJP.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 8, 2025 11:36:01 IST

It wasn’t just a birthday wish, it was a nod to history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm birthday greetings to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, the man whose political vision helped lay the very foundation of the modern-day BJP.

Calling him a leader “blessed with a towering vision and intellect,” PM Modi said Advani’s life has been dedicated to strengthening India’s progress. He also prayed for his long life and health, noting his spirit of selfless duty and unwavering principles.

Modi’s tribute carried an extra layer of sentiment, after all, LK Advani wasn’t just a senior leader; he was Modi’s political mentor. From the early days of the party’s rise, Advani’s mentorship and ideological guidance helped shape the BJP’s journey, and, in many ways, Modi’s own.

As PM Modi wrote on X:

“Greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Ji’s life has been dedicated to strengthening India’s progress. He has always embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles. His contributions have left an indelible mark on India’s democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.”



Leaders Join In Wishing The Veteran BJP Icon

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also extended birthday greetings to the veteran BJP leader on X, stating,
Heartfelt birthday greetings to L. K. Advani ji. His distinguished leadership, vision and lifelong dedication to the nation continue to inspire us all. Prayers for his good health and long life.

A Storied Journey In Indian Politics

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Swayamsevak in 1942.

He played a pivotal role in Indian politics, serving as BJP National President for three separate terms,  from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party’s history since its inception in 1980.

Key Roles And Contributions Of Shree Lal Krishna Advani

  • Home Minister (1999 – 2004): LK Advani served as India’s Home Minister, playing a pivotal role in shaping national security and internal policy during the NDA government.
  • Deputy Prime Minister (2002 – 2004): He held the position under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reinforcing his stature as one of the most influential leaders in Indian politics.
  • Bharat Ratna Awardee (2025): In recognition of his decades of service and contributions to the nation, President Droupadi Murmu conferred upon him the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in March 2025.

Legacy Of Leadership And Vision

  • Three-Decade Parliamentary Career: Advani’s political journey spanned nearly 30 years, marked by consistency, commitment, and ideological clarity.
  • Architect of Modern BJP: He was instrumental in transforming the BJP into a major national force, championing cultural nationalism and democratic values.
  • Principled Leadership: Known for his integrity and discipline, Advani has been celebrated for his steadfast principles and visionary leadership.
  • Nation-Building Focus: Throughout his career, he remained devoted to strengthening India’s democratic institutions and cultural identity, leaving an enduring legacy in Indian politics.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India On The Fast Track: PM Modi Launches Four Vande Bharat Express Trains- See Routes And Timings

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 11:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lal Krishna Advanipm modi’

QUICK LINKS