ITR Deadline Extended: Chaos Unfolds As People Face Major Issues While Filing ITR, Social Media Flooded With Backlash

ITR deadline extended, but frustration is reaching the ceiling! Individuals are grappling with sluggish sites, complicated forms, and bugs. There is a lot of tagging of the Income Tax Department, angry posts, memes, and plenty of social media buzz about whether the Department is listening!

Playful jabs at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are even being taken by some users, wondering if she is watching all this mess.

Feeling stuck? You’re not alone. If you are not on board yet, then it is time to make an early filing and avoid the last-minute rush. Prepare your papers, verify your details, and when you find it too difficult to handle, seek advice without any reservations.

We can all beat the ITR blues and make life easier by filing a return that is smooth, so that we have less stress and more peace of mind! How’s your filing going so far?

ITR Deadline Extended: Here Is What Poeple Are Saying In Social Platforms

AIS is not working. Portal is painfully slow.

Such a pathetic condition of the Income Tax system during peak filing season is pure harassment for professionals & taxpayers. 😠 🚨 @IncomeTaxIndia @FinMinIndia — Please extend the due date NOW!#IncomeTax #extend_ITR_TAR_duedates pic.twitter.com/EYmnuSg6JN — CA Akshay Narlewar 🇮🇳 (@NarlewarAkshay) September 12, 2025

ITR deadline extended: Here Is How You Can File Your ITR

Here is the list of document that shoud be with you available on priority before you sit for filing ITR. Ensure you have these essential documents:

Form 16 from your current and any previous employer (if you changed jobs during the year)

from your current and any previous employer (if you changed jobs during the year) PAN Card

Aadhaar Card (linked with PAN)

(linked with PAN) Investment proofs , such as bank deposits, PPF statements

, such as bank deposits, PPF statements Home loan interest certificate

Insurance premium payment receipts

Read More: Ready To File Your ITR As The Deadline Gets Extended? Make Sure These Documents Are in Order First!