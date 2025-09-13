ITR Deadline Extended: Chaos Unfolds As People Face Major Issues While Filing ITR, Social Media Flooded With Backlash
ITR deadline extended, but taxpayers face site glitches, slow processing, and stress. Social media buzzes with frustration, memes, and calls for further extensions, tagging Income Tax Department and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

ITR deadline extended to Sept 15, miss it, and the penalties begin (Photo: Canva modified)
ITR deadline extended to Sept 15, miss it, and the penalties begin (Photo: Canva modified)

Last updated: September 13, 2025 12:28:47 IST

ITR deadline extended, but frustration is reaching the ceiling! Individuals are grappling with sluggish sites, complicated forms, and bugs. There is a lot of tagging of the Income Tax Department, angry posts, memes, and plenty of social media buzz about whether the Department is listening!

Playful jabs at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are even being taken by some users, wondering if she is watching all this mess.

Feeling stuck? You’re not alone. If you are not on board yet, then it is time to make an early filing and avoid the last-minute rush. Prepare your papers, verify your details, and when you find it too difficult to handle, seek advice without any reservations.

We can all beat the ITR blues and make life easier by filing a return that is smooth, so that we have less stress and more peace of mind! How’s your filing going so far?

ITR Deadline Extended: Here Is What Poeple Are Saying In Social Platforms 

ITR deadline extended: Here Is How You Can File Your ITR 

Here is the list of document that shoud be with you available on priority before you sit for filing ITR. Ensure you have these essential documents:

  • Form 16 from your current and any previous employer (if you changed jobs during the year)
  • PAN Card
  • Aadhaar Card (linked with PAN)
  • Investment proofs, such as bank deposits, PPF statements
  • Home loan interest certificate
  • Insurance premium payment receipts

Read More: Ready To File Your ITR As The Deadline Gets Extended? Make Sure These Documents Are in Order First!

