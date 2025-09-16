ITR Filing Date Extention Today: ITR Deadline Extended JUST FOR ONE Day, Taxpayers And CAs Furious, Call It An Insult

ITR Filing Last Day Today: Did you know the Income Tax Department gave just one extra day to file your ITR this year?

Yes, the deadline was extended from 15th September to 16th September 2025, but this tiny extension has upset a lot of taxpayers and Chartered Accountants (CAs).

Why? The department said it was because of technical problems on the e-filing portal and changes in the ITR forms. But many people feel this came too late, and they weren’t given enough time to deal with the portal’s glitches.

Here’s the full story: The original deadline to file your income tax return for AY 2025-26 was 31st July 2025. Then, due to updates in the forms and online system, the deadline was pushed to 15th September. And on the night of 15th September, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced a last-minute one-day extension to 16th September.

Have you tried filing your ITR this year? Did the portal cause you trouble? Many found the extra day wasn’t enough to fix all the issues.

What do you think, should the government have done more?

Taxpayers Slam Income Tax Dept’s One-Day ITR Extension on X: Smart Move or Just a Numbers Game?

Did you catch what happened on social media after the Income Tax Department’s one-day extension announcement?

The platform X (yes, the one formerly known as Twitter) exploded with angry posts! Thousands of frustrated taxpayers shared their stories, screenshots of error messages, login fails, and returns that just wouldn’t submit. This feel like and It looks like a digital protest!

So many Chartered Accountants and taxpayers jumped in too, accusing the department of caring more about BREAKING last year’s filing records than actually helping people.

Some even claimed this small 21 hours extention, the one-day extension was just a clever trick to boost the numbers and make it look like everyone filed on time, instead of fixing the real problems. WHAT LOOKS LIKE A TECH GLITCH!

So, what do you think? Was it a smart move or just a band-aid on a bigger mess? If you tried filing your ITR this year, did you run into any glitches too? Sound off!

Here are some posts that show the frustations

What a bunch of ego-driven losers sitting in the Finance Ministry & Income Tax Dept. 🚨 Portal down for HOURS.

🚨 No acceptance, no accountability.

🚨 No due date extension. Forget ITR filing, even Advance Tax payment isn’t working.

And yet, they’ll happily charge interest and… pic.twitter.com/tGpcCLH4Zx — CA Shubham Kothari (@CA_Shubham_Ko) September 15, 2025

No matter whether Income Tax Portal is working or not, as a CA, I’ll keep on trying till 11:59pm – Even though I am able to file 1 ITR only, I’ll not shut my screen down.

– No matter how small fees I’ll get for that 1 ITR… IT IS MY MORAL RESPONSIBILITY TO FIGHT FOR MY CLIENT… — CA Himank Singla (@CAHimankSingla) September 15, 2025

There should be a Union of Tax Professionals in India, with a CA or Leader from the ruling Party as President/Secretary.

This is very rude and Arrogant behaviour by @IncomeTaxIndia #IncomeTax #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately #extend_ITR_TAR_duedates — WS Finance Solutions (@wsfinsol) September 16, 2025

Is there anyone here who logged in to @IncomeTaxIndia portal and filing the ITR and taking advantage of a single day extension?

IT website is completely under maintenance without showing the pop-up.@Infosys — Lalit Kumar 🇮🇳 (@lkhurria) September 16, 2025

ITR filling date extended for “ONE” day. Today Income tax portal still not working. @ICAI @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/cSPkTft7Di — CA Narang Rajinder (@narangCA) September 16, 2025

Good Morning 🌞 🌅 Income Tax Can we expect revert on why we can’t download last year filled ITR 3…

Hindi: Kya aap jawab denge Janab — km (@ca_kapilm) September 16, 202

What’s Happening In The ITR Filing And Income Tax World?

We all know that we all felt stressed while filing your taxes this year! You’re not alone.

This is because the Income Tax Department’s last-minute changes, portal downtime, and glitches made the process even harder for both individual, the filers and highend professionals like CAs.

Instead of easing the burden, these last minute issues added to the chaos. The department gave a one-day extension, 16th september 2025, but many see this as just a quick fix that doesn’t solve the real problems. Which are lack of transparency and poor system efficiency.

What do you think? Is one extra day enough to regain taxpayers’ trust, or does the system need a bigger overhaul?

