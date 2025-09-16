Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Modestly Higher With Positive Yet Cautious Trading; Investors Eye US Fed And Trade Talks

Stock Market Today: Cautious Start Amid Global Optimism, Focus on US Fed and India-US Trade Talks

The markets started flat this morning, continuing the subdued tone seen on Monday. If you’re following the Nifty, GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,157.5 in early trade, indicating a cautious open. This “wait and watch” approach is being adopted as investors track the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US, which could further influence market sentiment.

At the same time, Asian markets are performing well. South Korea’s Kospi is up 0.87% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has gained 0.5%. This optimism is driven by expectations that the US Fed might reduce interest rates this week, supported by weak US job data and no inflation surprises.

On Monday, Wall Street closed higher, the S&P 500 rose 0.47% and the Nasdaq gained 0.94%, helped by an important TikTok deal and hopes of a rate cut.

Back home, Monday wasn’t great, the Sensex fell by 119 points, and the Nifty declined by 45 points, ending its 8-day winning streak.

Trader’s Tip for Today:

Be cautious before the US Fed rate decision. Monitor any news regarding the India-US trade negotiations that could affect markets. Focus on strong sectors such as real estate and power. Avoid highly leveraged midcaps. Follow stocks like Wipro and Adani Enterprises. Stick to large caps if in doubt.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 8, 2025)

Pre-Opening:

Sensex: 81,852.11, up 66.37 points (+0.08%)

Nifty: 25,073.60, up 4.40 points (+0.02%)

Sensex and Nifty started the day with modest gains in a cautious pre-opening session. Investors await key economic data and global cues to gauge market direction for the day ahead.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM) : Sensex: 81,896.64 points, Up by 110.90 points, Increase of 0.14 percent

Nifty: 25,104.55 points, Up by 35.35 points, Increase of 0.14 percent Both the Sensex and Nifty showed modest gains today, rising by 0.14%. Market sentiment remains cautiously positive as investors monitor global cues and domestic economic data. While Publishing This Article Sensex: 82,024.55, up 238.80 points (+0.29%)

Nifty: 25,137.90, up 68.70 points (+0.27%) Sensex and Nifty gained today, rising by 0.29% and 0.27%, respectively. Positive market sentiment continues amid global cues and strong domestic buying, boosting investor confidence across sectors.

Stocks To Watch Today

Adani Enterprises : Bags ₹4,081 Cr ropeway project from NHLML (Sonprayag–Kedarnath); entry into ropeway infrastructure space.

: Bags ₹4,081 Cr ropeway project from NHLML (Sonprayag–Kedarnath); entry into ropeway infrastructure space. Wipro : Expands CrowdStrike partnership; launches AI-powered Wipro CyberShield MDR to boost enterprise cybersecurity.

: Expands CrowdStrike partnership; launches AI-powered Wipro CyberShield MDR to boost enterprise cybersecurity. Transrail Lighting : Secures ₹421 Cr orders, including African transmission project; FY26 order inflow crosses ₹3,500 Cr (+78% YoY).

: Secures ₹421 Cr orders, including African transmission project; FY26 order inflow crosses ₹3,500 Cr (+78% YoY). NCC : Wins ₹2,090.5 Cr Bihar water infrastructure project; execution timeline 30 months.

: Wins ₹2,090.5 Cr Bihar water infrastructure project; execution timeline 30 months. Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) : Bags ₹136 Cr order; order book now at ₹1,983 Cr

: Bags ₹136 Cr order; order book now at ₹1,983 Cr John Cockerill India : Secures ₹80 Cr order from Tata Steel (Tinplate Division); appoints Ujwal Kawale as COO.

: Secures ₹80 Cr order from Tata Steel (Tinplate Division); appoints Ujwal Kawale as COO. IndusInd Bank : Partners with CRED for RuPay credit card; top digital exec Charu Mathur resigns.

: Partners with CRED for RuPay credit card; top digital exec Charu Mathur resigns. JSW Energy / JSW Renew Energy Five: Appeals against rejected tariff for 500 MW battery storage project.

Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

Top Gainers

NTPC ₹335.35 Up 1.24%

Mahindra & Mahindra ₹3,573.05 Up 1.24%

Axis Bank ₹1,116.25 Up 1.08%

Power Grid Corporation ₹289.05 Up 0.93%

Kotak Mahindra Bank ₹1,988.85 Up 0.90%

Top Losers Asian Paints ₹2,487.00 Down 0.61%

IndusInd Bank ₹735.55 Down 0.57%

Nestle India ₹1,206.55 Down 0.44%

Titan Company ₹3,521.25 Down 0.37%

HDFC Bank ₹965.00 Down 0.18%



Stock Market Monday

Markets End Flat in Rangebound Trade; Realty Shines, IT Slips Indian markets saw a rangebound session on Monday with the Nifty hovering around 25,100 for most of the day and ending slightly lower. The Sensex fell 119 points to close at 81,785.74, while the Nifty slipped 45 points to 25,069.20. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed, gaining 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively. Sectors like realty, power, telecom, and capital goods saw gains (up 0.5%–2.5%), while IT, auto, pharma, and consumer durables were under pressure. Top gainers: Jio Financial, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement

Top losers: Asian Paints, Shriram Finance, M&M, Cipla

