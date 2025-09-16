Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Enterprises, Wipro, JSW Energy, NCC, Indus Bank, John Cockerill India, Zydus And Many Other In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, September 16, 2025

Indian markets are expected to remain muted today, following Monday’s sluggish session. Investors are closely monitoring updates on the India-US trade talks for direction. As of 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 7.2 points at 25,157.5, signaling a flat to negative start.

In contrast, Asian markets are showing strength: South Korea’s Kospi is up 0.87%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has risen 0.5%, and the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index is near record highs. Optimism stems from expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut on Wednesday, fueled by weak US job data and no inflation surprises.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.47% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.94%, buoyed by a major TikTok deal and positive Fed outlook.

Meanwhile, back home, the Sensex dropped 119 points and the Nifty fell 45 points, snapping its eight-day winning streak.

Stocks To Watch Today

Adani Enterprises : Bags ₹4,081 Cr ropeway project from NHLML (Sonprayag–Kedarnath); entry into ropeway infrastructure space.

: Bags ₹4,081 Cr ropeway project from NHLML (Sonprayag–Kedarnath); entry into ropeway infrastructure space. Wipro : Expands CrowdStrike partnership; launches AI-powered Wipro CyberShield MDR to boost enterprise cybersecurity.

: Expands CrowdStrike partnership; launches AI-powered Wipro CyberShield MDR to boost enterprise cybersecurity. Transrail Lighting : Secures ₹421 Cr orders, including African transmission project; FY26 order inflow crosses ₹3,500 Cr (+78% YoY).

: Secures ₹421 Cr orders, including African transmission project; FY26 order inflow crosses ₹3,500 Cr (+78% YoY). NCC : Wins ₹2,090.5 Cr Bihar water infrastructure project; execution timeline 30 months.

: Wins ₹2,090.5 Cr Bihar water infrastructure project; execution timeline 30 months. Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) : Bags ₹136 Cr order; order book now at ₹1,983 Cr

: Bags ₹136 Cr order; order book now at ₹1,983 Cr John Cockerill India : Secures ₹80 Cr order from Tata Steel (Tinplate Division); appoints Ujwal Kawale as COO.

: Secures ₹80 Cr order from Tata Steel (Tinplate Division); appoints Ujwal Kawale as COO. IndusInd Bank : Partners with CRED for RuPay credit card; top digital exec Charu Mathur resigns.

: Partners with CRED for RuPay credit card; top digital exec Charu Mathur resigns. JSW Energy / JSW Renew Energy Five : Appeals against rejected tariff for 500 MW battery storage project.

: Appeals against rejected tariff for 500 MW battery storage project. NTPC Green Energy : Commissions 100 MW capacity (Lot-6); total IRCON Renewable operational capacity reaches 400 MW.

: Commissions 100 MW capacity (Lot-6); total IRCON Renewable operational capacity reaches 400 MW. Zydus Lifesciences : Launches 2 FDA-approved generics (dog incontinence & heart failure meds) via US unit ZyVet.

: Launches 2 FDA-approved generics (dog incontinence & heart failure meds) via US unit ZyVet. Maruti Suzuki : Launches VICTORIS with prices starting at ₹10.49 lakh; sales start September 22.

: Launches with prices starting at ₹10.49 lakh; sales start September 22. Canara Bank : Subsidiary Canara HSBC gets SEBI nod to file updated IPO document.

: Subsidiary Canara HSBC gets SEBI nod to file updated IPO document. Asahi India Glass : Opens QIP issue with ₹844.79/share floor price; 5% discount possible.

: Opens QIP issue with ₹844.79/share floor price; 5% discount possible. Crompton Greaves : Names Sundaram Damodarannair as Non-Exec Chairman (from Sept 18).

: Names Sundaram Damodarannair as Non-Exec Chairman (from Sept 18). KRBL : Orders independent review post director resignation over corporate governance concerns.

: Orders independent review post director resignation over corporate governance concerns. Concord Control Systems : Via Progota India, secures ₹19.45 Cr Kavach 4.0 railway safety order.

Sanghvi Movers : Subsidiary wins ₹292 Cr renewable energy-related contracts from major IPPs.

: Subsidiary wins ₹292 Cr renewable energy-related contracts from major IPPs. Lloyds Engineering : Signs deal with CEMI Brazil & US for software and process optimization solutions.

: Signs deal with CEMI Brazil & US for software and process optimization solutions. Tega Industries : Board to meet Sept 18 for preferential equity fundraising plans.

: Board to meet Sept 18 for preferential equity fundraising plans. Kaya : Board to meet Sept 18 to explore fundraising options.

: Board to meet Sept 18 to explore fundraising options. Aksharchem India : Green plant shutdown for 3 weeks from Sept 15 for maintenance.

: Green plant shutdown for 3 weeks from Sept 15 for maintenance. Bajaj Finserv : Bombay HC dismisses ₹374 Cr claim against Bajaj Allianz Gen Insurance; big legal win.

: Bombay HC dismisses ₹374 Cr claim against Bajaj Allianz Gen Insurance; big legal win. Patel Retail Q1 Results :

: Profit up 13.2% YoY to ₹6.9 Cr Revenue up 2.86% YoY to ₹182.5 Cr

Wendt (India) : CEO Ninad Gadgil resigns (effective Sept 15).

: CEO Ninad Gadgil resigns (effective Sept 15). JSW Infrastructure : Subsidiary inks 30-year concession pact with Kolkata Port Authority for Berth development.

: Subsidiary inks 30-year concession pact with Kolkata Port Authority for Berth development. AGI Greenpac: To invest ₹47 Cr in capacity upgrades at two plants; completion by March 2026.

Bulk And Block Deals

Laxmi Dental : ADIA sells 5.58 lakh shares (₹33.8 Cr) ICICI Pru MF buys ~16 lakh shares (₹48.5 Cr)

: Resourceful Automobile : Plutus Capital buys 31,200 shares Rajat Verma sells 32,400 shares

: Godawari Power & Ispat :

: Kedia & Poddar buy 32.5 lakh shares at ₹242 (deal value: ₹78.65 Cr)



F&O Ban List (Today)

Angel One

HFCL

Oracle Financial Services

RBL Bank

