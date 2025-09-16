ITR Filing Deadline Extended To September 16: What’s Causing The Last-Minute Rush And Who Benefits?
ITR Filing Deadline Extended To September 16: What's Causing The Last-Minute Rush And Who Benefits?

ITR Filing Deadline Extended To September 16: What’s Causing The Last-Minute Rush And Who Benefits?

Income Tax Return (ITR) 2025 deadline has been extended for today, September 16, 2025. This decision was taken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) amid last minute rush for tax return filing for the Assessment year 2025-26. The extension assists most of the individual taxpayers, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and partnership firms that faces an audit during the ITR filing process.

ITR Filing Deadline Extended To September 16: What’s Causing The Last-Minute Rush And Who Benefits?

Published: September 16, 2025 11:41:15 IST

Income Tax Return (ITR) 2025 deadline has been extended for today, September 16, 2025. This decision was taken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) amid last minute rush for tax return filing for the Assessment year 2025-26. The current deadline announced by the department is September 16, 2025, after various technical problems with the e-filing portal, which encountered substantial pressure on systems.

This deadline extension comes after the department reports about the system crashes, delays, and other technical issues faced by the chartered accountants and taxpayers. With the web portal under significant strain, the government chosen to provide more time to confirm everyone could meet their tax obligations without facing any type of penalties.

Income Tax Return (ITR) 2025: Technical Strain on the E-Filing Portal

The IT department’s e-filing portal has been under massive pressure as the deadline approached, leading to system slowdowns and technical malfunctioning. The department met a heavy load from millions of taxpayers rushing to file their returns at the last minute. As per reports, various users face difficulties in accessing their income-tax accounts, making changes to their returns, and validating their TDS statements.

Because of these difficulties in filing the returns, the CBDT decided to extend the deadline by one day, letting taxpayers some scope to complete the ITR filing without rushing.

Why It Was Important To Extend The ITR Filing 2025 Date to September 16?

The rush in filings ahead of the deadline placed huge pressure on the system, which was not fully equipped to handle the sudden influx. This rush was further combined by new technical features in the ITR forms for the Assessment Year 2025-26, which directed to confusion and interruptions in processing.

Also Read: ITR Filing 2025: What Startup Investors In India Must Know About The September 15, 2025 Return Deadline

The e-filing portal also experienced substantial backlog issues, with maintenance of system being carried out overnight to resolve inconsistencies. These related technical challenges and rush drive the CBDT to offer an extra day for taxpayers to complete their ITR filings.

Who Benefits from the Extension September 16, ITR Filing 2025 Deadline?

The extension assists most of the individual taxpayers, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and partnership firms that faces an audit during the ITR filing process. These groups include, individuals who are salaried, who gets pensions, and those who get their income from various sources, now have one more day to confirm their returns are filed correctly.

Income Tax Return (ITR) 2025: How to Make the Most of the Extended Deadline

Taxpayers are encouraged to use this extra time intelligently. Hereunder are the tips to benefit:

1.    Double-check details: Make sure that all income sources, deductions, and TDS credits are precisely conveyed.

2.    Avoid the last-minute rush: Given the technical difficulties previously in the filing process, avoid waiting until the final instants. Complete the filing days before the stretched deadline.

3.    Use updated tools: The Income-tax department has been working to resolve portal issues. Taxpayers should confirm they are making the best use of this latest version of the filing portal and tools.

The September 16, 2025, deadline is last, and there will no further delays. However, any further delays will result in penalties as per sections 234A and 234F of the Income Tax Act.

Also Read: ITR Filing 2025 Deadline: Entrepreneurs With Foreign Income Must Adhere To These Key Rules Before Filing 2025 Returns

ITR Filing Deadline Extended To September 16: What’s Causing The Last-Minute Rush And Who Benefits?

ITR Filing Deadline Extended To September 16: What’s Causing The Last-Minute Rush And Who Benefits?
ITR Filing Deadline Extended To September 16: What’s Causing The Last-Minute Rush And Who Benefits?
ITR Filing Deadline Extended To September 16: What’s Causing The Last-Minute Rush And Who Benefits?
ITR Filing Deadline Extended To September 16: What’s Causing The Last-Minute Rush And Who Benefits?

