Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra Host 7th Edition of DHYEYA Programme in Sikar, Rajasthan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 17:21:07 IST

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 11: The seventh edition of the DHYEYA Programme – a unique confluence of knowledge, experience and collaboration – was inaugurated this week in Sikar, Rajasthan with great enthusiasm and participation from over 100 NGOs across 16 states of India. The event is jointly organised by Bajaj Foundation, Vishwa Yuvak Kendra (VYK) and Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and cultural performances. The inaugural session was graced by Chief Guest Smt. Bhawana Sharma, ADM Sikar, along with Shri Uday Shankar Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Shri Haribhai Mori, CSR President, Bajaj Foundation, and Shri Apoorv Nayan Bajaj, Trustee, Bajaj Foundation, who all shared their perspectives on rural development.

Day One featured detailed presentations on Bajaj Foundation and VYK’s rural interventions, success stories of crop diversification and orchard development, and experience-sharing sessions by farmers, youth clubs and educators. These exchanges highlighted the spirit of collaboration, innovation and resilience that DHYEYA embodies.

In his address, Shri Apoorv Nayan Bajaj said, “DHYEYA is not just a programme but a movement to empower rural India through knowledge-sharing, practical learning and collective action. Through the Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust in Sikar, we have already undertaken empowerment initiatives in over 1,000 villages. By sharing our learnings with social development organisations from across the country on this platform, our mission is to help build stronger and self-reliant villages.”

Now in its seventh edition, the DHYEYA Programme continues to create pathways for sustainable development in the areas of water conservation, agriculture, livelihood and education, inspiring rural leaders nationwide to adopt and replicate successful community models.

In the coming days, the programme will feature *thematic workshops, interactive knowledge-sharing sessions, and field exposure visits*, laying down a roadmap for long-term rural transformation.Bajaj Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Bajaj Group, works for sustainable rural development through initiatives in water, agriculture, livelihood and education. Chaired by Shri Shishir Bajaj, grandson of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj, the Foundation operates the Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust in Sikar (Rajasthan) and the Kamalnayan Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation in Wardha (Maharashtra) and Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh). Under the leadership of his elder son, Shri Kushagra Bajaj, Group Chairman, the Bajaj Group spans sugar, ethanol, power and FMCG businesses, while younger son Shri Apoorv Nayan Bajaj carries forward the family’s legacy of Seva (service to community) by leading grassroots community empowerment initiatives.

Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, headquartered in New Delhi, has been a pioneer in youth skills development since 1961. Empowering young individuals and Civil Society Organisations through innovative programs and initiatives, VYK fosters holistic growth and nation-building.

QUICK LINKS