Jio Down: Jio Users Facing Major Network Disturbance, Unable To Access X, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram

Reliance Jio is dealing with a severe service outage that has prevented users across the country from accessing critical services such as WhatsApp, Instagram, X, Snapchat, YouTube, and Google. According to Downdetector data, mobile internet connectivity concerns account for 54% of all complaints received.

Meanwhile, 38% of the reported issues are related to outages in the Jio Fiber service, while 7% of consumers are having trouble with mobile networks.

The interruption has caused significant frustration among Jio consumers who rely on its services for everyday communication and pleasure. Users are flooding social media networks with complaints and questions, hoping to get answers and updates on when normal service will resume.

The source of the outage is unknown, and Reliance Jio has not issued an official statement on the situation. As staff attempt to restore full functionality, affected consumers are asked to be patient and monitor official channels for future information. Despite the continuous challenges with Jio services, many customers have gone to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the lack of connectivity. An X user named Anoop_K_Nair tweeted, “@reliancejio” Is your network down for VPN connectivity across India? JioFiber…multiple enterprise VPNs cannot connect using JioFiber. I switched to a new provider to continue… please check.” Hey bhagwaan! Dushman de hazar but

Net na de jio ka #jio #jiodown pic.twitter.com/EuXwoFBvxH — sapiens virtuoso (@SapienVirtuoso) June 18, 2024 Another person responded, “Hey, Bhagwaan! “Dushman de hazar, net na de jio ka.” Or jio walo airtel walo se hotspot liya ya nhi 😂😂 #jiodown #jionetwork @reliancejio — Dipesh Paliwal (@DipeshPaliwal6) June 18, 2024

