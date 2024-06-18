Jio Down: Jio Users Facing Major Network Disturbance, Unable To Access X, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram

Reliance Jio is dealing with a severe service outage that has prevented users across the country from accessing critical services such as WhatsApp, Instagram, X, Snapchat, YouTube, and Google. According to Downdetector data, mobile internet connectivity concerns account for 54% of all complaints received.
Meanwhile, 38% of the reported issues are related to outages in the Jio Fiber service, while 7% of consumers are having trouble with mobile networks.
The interruption has caused significant frustration among Jio consumers who rely on its services for everyday communication and pleasure. Users are flooding social media networks with complaints and questions, hoping to get answers and updates on when normal service will resume.
Also Read: PM Modi In Varanasi: What Is Special For Framers On This Visit?