Home > Business > JSW MG Motor sees 90% surge in Navratri bookings: Sales Director Subbaraj

JSW MG Motor sees 90% surge in Navratri bookings: Sales Director Subbaraj

JSW MG Motor sees 90% surge in Navratri bookings: Sales Director Subbaraj

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 23:25:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Lakshmi Subbaraj, Director of Sales at JSW MG Motor India, welcomed the New GST Reform 2025, noting that the company has witnessed a significant 90 per cent surge in bookings and retail sales during this year’s Navratri compared to the same festival period in the past two years.

“Many customers were waiting in anticipation ahead of September 21. The first day of Navratri saw a 90 per cent jump in both retail and bookings compared to two years ago,” Subbaraj said without sharing the numbers.

Shailesh Chandra, President, SIAM and MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “The start to this festive season has been extremely encouraging. The recent GST reduction and special festive offers have sparked an extraordinary wave of consumer interest and enthusiasm. In just the first two days, auto dealerships nationwide are witnessing unprecedented walk-ins, a surge in enquiries, and record deliveries across most segments.”

“This remarkable momentum echoes the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s recent call to celebrate the festive season as ‘Bachat Utsav’ by purchasing products manufactured in India and emphasising that India’s prosperity will gain its strength from the Swadeshi mantra,” Chandra added.

Chandra further added that it is heartening to see families choosing this auspicious period to bring home new vehicles.

“Given the exceptional demand, customers considering a new vehicle should book early to ensure timely delivery. We are hopeful that this celebratory momentum will continue, making this festive season one of the most memorable for the industry and consumers alike,” he added.

The festive season began on a record-breaking note for the Indian automobile sector as Tata Motors and pre-owned car company CARS24 reported exceptional sales and customer activity on the first day of Navratri. The strong numbers came on the back of the recent GST 2.0 rate cuts, which have boosted consumer sentiment and reduced automobile ownership costs.

Tata Motors announced that it recorded 10,000 deliveries on Day 1 of Navratri, marking a historic achievement for the company. Along with the deliveries, Tata Motors also received 25,000+ enquiries on the same day, underscoring the strong demand and enthusiasm from buyers.

CARS24, India’s leading autotech platform, reported a 400 per cent jump in car deliveries by 2:00 pm on Day 1 of Navratri compared to daily averages. The company also recorded over 5,000 inspections in a single day, the highest in the last four years.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to release its sales numbers on October 1, adding to the festive season performance picture for the automobile sector. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: auto-industry-surgeconsumer-enthusiasmFestive SeasonGST reform 2025jsw-mgnavratri-sales

JSW MG Motor sees 90% surge in Navratri bookings: Sales Director Subbaraj

