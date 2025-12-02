LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy

Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy

Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 2, 2025 19:36:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2:  Kinetiq Rrobotics, India’s newest innovator in AI-powered autonomous cleaning, delivery and greeting robots, has successfully completed its showcase at the Clean India Show 2025, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Exhibiting at Stall No. K60, Kinetiq Rrobotics marked its official introduction to the industry and the beginning of its commercial rollout across India.

The exhibition generated tremendous interest from facility management companies, hospital chains, hotel groups, industrial parks, logistics hubs, airports and corporate campuses, signalling strong market readiness for intelligent service automation.

Launch Rooted in Engineering Legacy

Kinetiq Rrobotics is empowered by Star Engineers India Pvt. Ltd., a company with 37 years of proven leadership in automotive electronics and embedded engineering.

This heritage played a central role in building immediate industry trust and confidence in the new robotics brand.

Rrobotics Solutions Demonstrated at the Event

Throughout the three-day event, visitors experienced live demos of:

  • Autonomous Cleaning Robots for large public and commercial infrastructures
  • Indoor Delivery Robots for secure and contactless logistics movement
  • Greeting Robots for receptions, information desks and guest experience

The practicality of the robots — including AI navigation, LiDAR mapping, multi-sensor safety, automatic docking and long battery runtime — resonated strongly with exhibition attendees.

Leadership Insights

Sharing their thoughts on the successful debut, the leadership expressed:

Mr. Kishorilal Ramraika, Chairman of Star Engineers, stated:

“Star Engineers has always believed in building the future. With Kinetiq Robotics, we are proud to extend our engineering legacy into the robotics and automation space, enabling businesses to become more productive and people-centric.”

Mr. Divya Ramraika, Managing Director of Star Engineers, added:

“The response we received validates that India is ready for practical and scalable service robotics. The industry is not just looking for technology — it is looking for reliability, support and long-term partnerships, and that is exactly what we are bringing.”

Mr. Anil Sathe, Chief Growth Officer at Kinetiq Rrobotics, commented:

“This event marks the beginning of our commercial journey. With the interest received across multiple sectors, we are now engaging with customers for pilots, site assessments and deployment planning nationwide.”

Next Steps Following the Exhibition

Post-event follow-ups have been initiated with multiple establishments across:

  • Facility management
  • Healthcare & hospitals
  • Hospitality & hotel chains
  • Manufacturing & industrial campuses
  • Large commercial and public infrastructure

Product demonstrations and robotics trial deployments will be scheduled across India in the coming weeks.

About Kinetiq Rrobotics

Kinetiq Rrobotics builds autonomous robots for cleaning, delivery and guest engagement, transforming how enterprises manage operations and customer experience. Powered by the 37-year legacy of Star Engineers, Kinetiq Rrobotics integrates AI, embedded electronics and advanced navigation to deliver scalable, reliable and human-friendly automation.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 7:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering

EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

Lockheed Martin Rockets Into Focus: $52M Defense Deal And $455M F-16 Sale; Here Is What Investors Should Not Miss

Beiruna Brings a New Chapter of Middle Eastern Elegance to Mumbai’s Skyline

AAOMI Makes a Dazzling Debut, Adding a New Pulse to Andheri’s Nightlife

LATEST NEWS

‘Rage Bait’ Is Oxford Word Of The Year 2025: What Does It Mean, What Are Its Impact On Gen Z And How You Can Avoid Falling For It?

Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’

‘Yet Another Attempt To Spread…’: MEA On Pakistan’s Airspace Denial Claim Over Aid Flights To Sri Lanka

What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Imran Khan’s Sister Conveys Former Pakistan PM’s Message From Adiala Jail, Says ‘Asim Munir Is Responsible For…’

Inside Adiala Jail: Pakistan’s Most Notorious Prison Where Imran Khan Is Locked Up In Isolation, A Look At Its History And Political Conflicts

Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy

Why Astronauts Grow Taller In Space? Science Behind ‘Space Height’ And How The Body Changes

Ravindra Jadeja to lead RR, KL Rahul Likely for KKR, know predicted IPL 2026 captains for MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, LSG, PBKS, GT, DC

Bengaluru Bomb Threat: Airport, Malls Get Emails From ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’, Here’s What We Know

Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy
Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy
Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy
Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy

QUICK LINKS