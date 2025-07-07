Korean Air Spreads Wings in Global Aerospace with Civil, Defence, and MRO Growth

South Korea’s largest airline, Korean Air, is accelerating its efforts in the global aerospace industry by leveraging decades of expertise in aircraft manufacturing, military aviation, and maintenance services, according to The Korea Herald. The airline has been a long-time partner to major global OEMs, having supplied crucial components for numerous Boeing models. Korean Air has manufactured wing structures for the Boeing 747 since 1986 and currently produces five key structural parts for the Boeing 787. As the aviation sector recovers post-pandemic, the airline expects annual 787 production to surpass 120 units, with over 1,200 units already delivered since 2007.

Airbus Collaboration And Sharklet Production Success

Korean Air has also played a significant role in Airbus’ supply chain. Since 2012, it has delivered approximately 4,200 sharklets for the A320 series, securing the contract after winning a competitive global bid against aerospace firms from Japan, Germany, and France. This longstanding partnership highlights Korean Air’s growing influence in civil aerospace manufacturing and its ability to meet the rigorous demands of international aviation standards.

Defence Sector Push And UAV Development

In a strong push into the defence space, Korean Air was selected in April 2025 as the preferred bidder for a major 1 trillion won ($735.5 million) project to upgrade South Korea’s UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The airline is also venturing into unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, collaborating with US-based defence firm Anduril to develop autonomous UAV systems. This move aligns with Korea’s broader push for defence innovation and technological self-reliance in aerospace.

MRO Expansion And New Engine Facility In Incheon

Korean Air has become a significant player in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) space. It joined Pratt & Whitney’s MRO network in 2021 and started servicing PW1100G-JM engines in 2023. The airline is now expanding its engine maintenance capabilities from six to nine models, including GEnx and LEAP-1B engines. It is also evaluating the inclusion of newer engine models such as the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB. A state-of-the-art MRO facility under construction in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, set for completion in 2027, is expected to triple capacity and significantly boost local employment.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Stock Market Today Live Updates