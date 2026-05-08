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Home > Business News > Last Call: Applications for Stanford Seed Transformation Program in South Asia Close Soon

Last Call: Applications for Stanford Seed Transformation Program in South Asia Close Soon

Last Call: Applications for Stanford Seed Transformation Program in South Asia Close Soon

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 14:41 IST

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Last Call: Applications for Stanford Seed Transformation Program in South Asia Close Soon

New Delhi [India], May 7: Entrepreneurs and business leaders across South Asia are being urged to submit their applications soon for the Seed Transformation Program offered by the Stanford Graduate School of Business, as the final deadline approaches on 1 June 2026.

The 10-month leadership program, delivered by Stanford Seed, a Stanford Graduate School of Business institute,  is designed specifically for CEOs and founders of growth-stage companies seeking to scale their businesses, strengthen leadership capabilities, and drive long-term economic and social impact in emerging markets.

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The Seed Transformation Program is designed for founders and senior leaders of established companies with annual revenues between USD 300,000 and USD 15 million (approximately INR 2.7 crore to INR 135 crore). Through a blend of in-person classroom sessions, online modules, practical workshops, and peer learning, participants gain access to proven business frameworks and tools developed at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

As part of the program, entrepreneurs continue to run their businesses while applying the lessons directly to real operational challenges. The curriculum focuses on strategic clarity, financial discipline, leadership development, and execution excellence. Participants also attend two intensive in-person learning weeks in Chennai, providing opportunities for collaboration with fellow entrepreneurs and guidance from Stanford faculty and experienced facilitators.

Since its launch, Stanford Seed has partnered with more than 2,700 entrepreneurs across Africa, South Asia, and Indonesia.  Past participants of the program have collectively secured over USD 2 billion in capital and contributed USD 1.7 billion in additional revenue to their local economies after completing the program.

Participants receive a certificate from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and become members of the Seed Transformation Network, gaining long-term access to global peers, Stanford Seed resources, and continued learning opportunities.

“As the application deadline approaches, we encourage founders and CEOs across South Asia to apply for the Seed Transformation Program,” said Harish Arnezath, Regional Director, South Asia. “Entrepreneurs gain practical tools, global insights, and a strong peer network to help scale their businesses and create lasting impact.”

Stanford Seed is hosting in-person information sessions across multiple cities in South Asia from March until May , where founders can hear from past participants , meet the Seed team, and explore how the program can help scale their businesses.

The application deadline is set for 1 June 2026. To learn more, register for an information session, or apply, visit http://stanfordseed.co/IPR 

About Stanford Seed

Stanford Seed is an initiative of Stanford Graduate School of Business that partners with entrepreneurs in emerging markets across Africa, Indonesia, and South Asia to build thriving enterprises that transform lives. Through world-class business training and ongoing support, Seed helps founders and CEOs increase revenues, create jobs, and positively impact their communities.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Last Call: Applications for Stanford Seed Transformation Program in South Asia Close Soon
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Last Call: Applications for Stanford Seed Transformation Program in South Asia Close Soon
Last Call: Applications for Stanford Seed Transformation Program in South Asia Close Soon

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