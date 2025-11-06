LIVE TV
Home > Business > Lenskart IPO Allotment Today: Traders Await Results Of ₹7,278 Crore Issue, Check Other Important Details

Lenskart IPO Allotment Today: Traders Await Results Of ₹7,278 Crore Issue, Check Other Important Details

Lenskart IPO allotment set for November 6 as traders await results of the ₹7,278 crore issue. With strong subscription and ₹45 GMP, investors anticipate a clear-sighted Dalal Street debut.

Lenskart IPO Allotment Today: Traders Await Results Of ₹7,278 Crore Issue, Check Other Important Details
Lenskart IPO Allotment Today: Traders Await Results Of ₹7,278 Crore Issue, Check Other Important Details

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 6, 2025 09:35:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lenskart IPO Allotment Today: Traders Await Results Of ₹7,278 Crore Issue, Check Other Important Details

Lenskart IPO Lenskart IPO Allotment: Traders Eye Big Moves As Allotment Day Arrives! 

All eyes are on Lenskart Solutions Ltd today as the eyewear giant’s ₹7,278 crore IPO nears its allotment date, Thursday, November 6, 2025. After a strong subscription buzz between October 31 and November 4, traders are now glued to their screens, waiting to see if they’ve hit the jackpot. With oversubscription across all categories and a solid grey market premium, the excitement is real. Will Lenskart’s debut see clear profits or blurred vision on listing day? For now, the street is watching, hoping this IPO lives up to the hype!

Lenskart IPO Allotment and Listing Details

The Lenskart IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today. Once confirmed, shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on November 7, and refunds to unsuccessful bidders will be processed on the same day.

The Lenskart IPO listing date is Monday, November 10, when the company’s shares will debut on BSE and NSE.

How to Check Lenskart IPO Allotment Status Online

Investors can check their Lenskart IPO allotment status online, Step-By-Step

  • BSE Website
    • Visit BSE IPO Allotment Check
    • Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type
    • Choose ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’
    • Enter Application Number or PAN
    • Verify and click ‘Search’
  • NSE Website
    • Visit NSE IPO Status Page
    • Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’
    • Choose ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’
    • Enter PAN and Application Number, then Submit
  • MUFG Intime Registrar Portal
    • Visit MUFG Intime IPO Page
    • Select ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’
    • Enter details using PAN/Application No./DP ID/Account No.
    • Click ‘Search’ to view status

Lenskart IPO allotment: GMP Today, Key Highlights

  • GMP (Grey Market Premium): ₹45 per share

  • Estimated Listing Price: ₹447 per share

  • Issue Price: ₹402 per share

  • Expected Listing Gain: Around 11% premium

  • As of: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Lenskart IPO Allotment: IPO Key Details

  • IPO Price Band: ₹382 – ₹402 per share

  • Total Issue Size: ₹7,278.02 crore

    • Fresh Issue: ₹2,150 crore (5.35 crore shares)

    • OFS Component: ₹5,128.02 crore (12.76 crore shares)

  • Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Book Running Lead Managers: Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global, and Intensive Fiscal

Also Read: PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 9:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsipoIPO newsLenskart IPO

Lenskart IPO Allotment Today: Traders Await Results Of ₹7,278 Crore Issue, Check Other Important Details

