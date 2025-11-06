Lenskart IPO Allotment Today: Traders Await Results Of ₹7,278 Crore Issue, Check Other Important Details

Lenskart IPO Lenskart IPO Allotment: Traders Eye Big Moves As Allotment Day Arrives!

All eyes are on Lenskart Solutions Ltd today as the eyewear giant’s ₹7,278 crore IPO nears its allotment date, Thursday, November 6, 2025. After a strong subscription buzz between October 31 and November 4, traders are now glued to their screens, waiting to see if they’ve hit the jackpot. With oversubscription across all categories and a solid grey market premium, the excitement is real. Will Lenskart’s debut see clear profits or blurred vision on listing day? For now, the street is watching, hoping this IPO lives up to the hype!

Lenskart IPO Allotment and Listing Details

The Lenskart IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today. Once confirmed, shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on November 7, and refunds to unsuccessful bidders will be processed on the same day.

The Lenskart IPO listing date is Monday, November 10, when the company’s shares will debut on BSE and NSE.

How to Check Lenskart IPO Allotment Status Online

Investors can check their Lenskart IPO allotment status online, Step-By-Step

BSE Website

Visit BSE IPO Allotment Check Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type Choose ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’ Enter Application Number or PAN Verify and click ‘Search’

NSE Website Visit NSE IPO Status Page Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’ Choose ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’ Enter PAN and Application Number, then Submit

MUFG Intime Registrar Portal Visit MUFG Intime IPO Page Select ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’ Enter details using PAN/Application No./DP ID/Account No. Click ‘Search’ to view status



Lenskart IPO allotment: GMP Today, Key Highlights

GMP (Grey Market Premium): ₹45 per share

Estimated Listing Price: ₹447 per share

Issue Price: ₹402 per share

Expected Listing Gain: Around 11% premium

As of: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Lenskart IPO Allotment: IPO Key Details

IPO Price Band: ₹382 – ₹402 per share

Total Issue Size: ₹7,278.02 crore Fresh Issue: ₹2,150 crore (5.35 crore shares) OFS Component: ₹5,128.02 crore (12.76 crore shares)

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Book Running Lead Managers: Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global, and Intensive Fiscal

