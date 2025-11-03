Lenskart IPO Shines Bright: ₹7,278 Crore Issue Sees Clear Vision from Investors with 21% GMP Buzz

Lenskart Solutions IPO: The much-awaited Lenskart Solutions IPO is finally here, and investors are clearly looking at it with rose-tinted lenses! Opening for subscription on October 31 and set to close on November 4, this eyewear giant’s public issue has already caught the market’s eye. Lenskart aims to raise a whopping ₹7,278 crore, with a fresh issue worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹5,128 crore. The price band is pegged between ₹382 and ₹402 per share, making it one of the most closely watched IPOs of the season.

All eyes are now on the IPO allotment date, November 6, followed by the grand market debut on November 10 across both BSE and NSE. For investors betting on vision, innovation, and style, this IPO could be the perfect lens to a clear opportunity!

Lenskart Solutions IPO: Key IPO Details

Issue Size: ₹7,278 crore

₹7,278 crore Price Band: ₹382–₹402 per share

₹382–₹402 per share IPO Dates: October 31 – November 4

October 31 – November 4 Allotment Date: November 6

November 6 Listing Date: November 10

November 10 Registrar: MUFG Intime India

MUFG Intime India Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, Intensive Fiscal Services

Lenskart IPO Subscription Status And Key Details

As of the latest update, the Lenskart IPO continues to see strong investor interest. By the end of Day 1, the issue was subscribed 1.13 times overall.

Retail Investors: 1.32 times

1.32 times Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.42 times

1.42 times Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 0.41 times

The IPO structure allocates 75% to QIBs, 15% to NIIs, and 10% to Retail Investors.

Use of IPO Proceeds

The funds from the fresh issue will fuel Lenskart’s expansion and innovation goals:

₹272.6 crore for new company-owned stores

₹591.4 crore for rent and lease of existing outlets

₹213.4 crore for technology development

₹320 crore for brand marketing and promotion

Key Investors and Stakeholders

Major Backers: SoftBank, Temasek, and Kedaara Capital

SoftBank, Temasek, and Kedaara Capital Offer for Sale (OFS): Allows early investors a partial exit

Allows early investors a partial exit Anchor Investors: Includes major global institutions

Includes major global institutions Anchor Investment Size: ₹3,268 crore worth of shares allotted ahead of issue opening

Lenskart IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium)

The Lenskart IPO is already turning heads in the grey market! Reports suggest a solid 21% GMP, hinting at strong investor appetite. If trends hold, Lenskart’s shares could list at a healthy premium over the issue price of ₹402, reflecting market confidence in the eyewear giant’s growth story. Financial Performance Snapshot Of Lenskart (FY25) Lenskart’s FY25 numbers are catching eyes! The eyewear giant clocked a ₹6,653 crore revenue, up 22–23% YoY, and turned profitable with ₹297 crore net profit after past losses. However, analysts note a chunk of that profit came from other operating income, sparking curiosity about the sustainability of this turnaround. (With Inputs) Also Read: Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP…..