Lenskart IPO Shines Bright: ₹7,278 Crore Issue Sees Clear Vision from Investors with 21% GMP Buzz

Lenskart Solutions IPO: The much-awaited Lenskart Solutions IPO is finally here, and investors are clearly looking at it with rose-tinted lenses! Opening for subscription on October 31 and set to close on November 4, this eyewear giant’s public issue has already caught the market’s eye. Lenskart aims to raise a whopping ₹7,278 crore, with a fresh issue worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹5,128 crore. The price band is pegged between ₹382 and ₹402 per share, making it one of the most closely watched IPOs of the season.
All eyes are now on the IPO allotment date, November 6, followed by the grand market debut on November 10 across both BSE and NSE. For investors betting on vision, innovation, and style, this IPO could be the perfect lens to a clear opportunity!
Lenskart Solutions IPO: Key IPO Details
- Issue Size: ₹7,278 crore
- Price Band: ₹382–₹402 per share
- IPO Dates: October 31 – November 4
- Allotment Date: November 6
- Listing Date: November 10
- Registrar: MUFG Intime India
- Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, Intensive Fiscal Services
Lenskart IPO Subscription Status And Key Details
As of the latest update, the Lenskart IPO continues to see strong investor interest. By the end of Day 1, the issue was subscribed 1.13 times overall.
- Retail Investors: 1.32 times
- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.42 times
- Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 0.41 times
The IPO structure allocates 75% to QIBs, 15% to NIIs, and 10% to Retail Investors.
Use of IPO Proceeds
The funds from the fresh issue will fuel Lenskart’s expansion and innovation goals:
- ₹272.6 crore for new company-owned stores
- ₹591.4 crore for rent and lease of existing outlets
- ₹213.4 crore for technology development
- ₹320 crore for brand marketing and promotion
Key Investors and Stakeholders
- Major Backers: SoftBank, Temasek, and Kedaara Capital
- Offer for Sale (OFS): Allows early investors a partial exit
- Anchor Investors: Includes major global institutions
- Anchor Investment Size: ₹3,268 crore worth of shares allotted ahead of issue opening
Lenskart IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.