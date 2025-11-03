LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract China Taiwan invasion anti-tariff Reagan ad sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal India vs South Africa Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!

Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!

Studds Accessories IPO races ahead with 6.77x subscription and ₹652 GMP. Investors show massive confidence as the helmet giant gears up for its much-anticipated November 7 stock market debut.

Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 3, 2025 10:43:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!

Studds Accessories IPO: Helmet maker Studds Accessories Ltd has raced ahead in the market with its IPO getting a speedy 6.77 times subscription on the final day of bidding, November 3. Investors clearly didn’t want to miss this ride! According to NSE data till 10:17 am, the issue received a whopping 3.69 crore bids against just 54.5 lakh shares on offer, a strong sign of investor confidence. With such roaring demand, it’s safe to say Studds is cruising in the fast lane. The IPO buzz has firmly gripped the market, leaving investors eager to see how this helmet giant performs post-listing.

Studds Accessories IPO: IPO Allotment and Listing Dates

  • Allotment Date: Likely on November 4, 2025

  • Listing Date: Expected on November 7, 2025

Studds Accessories IPO Key Details

  • Issue Size: ₹455.49 crore
  • Price Band: ₹557–₹585 per share
  • Offer Type: Offer for Sale (7,786,120 shares)
  • Lot Size: 25 shares
  • Category-wise Subscription:
    • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 5%
    • Non-Institutional Investors: 14.58 times
    • Retail Investors: 7.27 times
    • Total: 6.77 times

Studds Accessories IPO GMP

The Studds Accessories IPO is soaring well above the bourses even prior to its entry into the bourse! According to Investorgain.com and market trackers, Studds shares are accelerating in the grey market at 652 apiece, a chilled 67 (11.45%) above the higher price range of 585.

It implies that investors are already gambling big on the entry of this helmet giant into the market. The high GMP (Grey Market Premium) indicates the level of enthusiasm surrounding the story of the brand and the confidence of investors in the business. As the listing is only slightly off, the question is whether Studds is about to catapult or have a smooth ride into the market.

How To Check Studds Accessories IPO Allotment Status

On MUFG Intime India

  • Visit MUFG Intime India’s website
  • Select ‘Studds Accessories Limited’
  • Enter Application No, PAN, DP/Client ID or Account No/IFSC
  • Click ‘Submit’

On NSE

  • Go to NSE’s IPO page
  • Choose ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
  • Select ‘STUDDS’
  • Enter Application No and PAN
  • Hit ‘Submit’

On BSE

  • Visit BSE’s allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity’ as issue type
  • Choose ‘Studds Accessories Limited’
  • Fill in PAN or Application No
  • Complete ‘I’m not a robot’ and click ‘Search’

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status….

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 10:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsIPO newsStudds Accessories IPO

RELATED News

NEW LIFELINE: Vodafone Idea Share Price Jumps As Tillman Global Mulls $6 Billion Lifeline

Lenskart IPO Shines Bright: ₹7,278 Crore Issue Sees Clear Vision From Investors With 21% GMP Buzz

Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status

Stocks Market Today: Muted Monday But Bright Hopes; Indian Markets Watch Global Cues As Traders Eye Auto And Energy Buzz

Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, SBFC, Mahindra, Titagarh Rail, Zen Tech, NCC, Auto stocks, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, JK Cement, RailTel, BPCL And Many More In Focus

LATEST NEWS

Is Malti Chahar Amaal Mallik’s Secret Girlfriend? Actress Reveals ‘Even My Dad Knows Him’ Before Bigg Boss 19!

ICAI CA September 2025 Result LIVE: CA Final, Inter & Foundation Results Out, Check Scorecards at icai.nic.in

Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws

Trump Claims Russia, China Conduct Secret Underground Nuclear Tests ‘Where No One Knows’

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal Breaks Down in Joy After India’s Historic Win – ‘We Actually Did It!’

Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!

‘You’ll Find Out’: Trump Issues Strong Warning To China Over Taiwan Invasion

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (03.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Ektaa Kapoor Shocks Fans On Bigg Boss 19: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Announced As The New Naagin, Watch Video!

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (03-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!
Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!
Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!
Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!

QUICK LINKS