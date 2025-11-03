Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!

Studds Accessories IPO GMP

The Studds Accessories IPO is soaring well above the bourses even prior to its entry into the bourse! According to Investorgain.com and market trackers, Studds shares are accelerating in the grey market at 652 apiece, a chilled 67 (11.45%) above the higher price range of 585.

It implies that investors are already gambling big on the entry of this helmet giant into the market. The high GMP (Grey Market Premium) indicates the level of enthusiasm surrounding the story of the brand and the confidence of investors in the business. As the listing is only slightly off, the question is whether Studds is about to catapult or have a smooth ride into the market.

How To Check Studds Accessories IPO Allotment Status

On MUFG Intime India

Visit MUFG Intime India’s website

Select ‘Studds Accessories Limited’

Enter Application No, PAN, DP/Client ID or Account No/IFSC

Click ‘Submit’

On NSE

Go to NSE’s IPO page

Choose ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

Select ‘STUDDS’

Enter Application No and PAN

Hit ‘Submit’

On BSE

Visit BSE’s allotment page

Select ‘Equity’ as issue type

Choose ‘Studds Accessories Limited’

Fill in PAN or Application No

Complete ‘I’m not a robot’ and click ‘Search’

