Life Certificate 2025: How to Submit Jeevan Pramaan Online, Offline & UMANG App

Life certificate is an official document issued to prove that a pensioner or beneficiary is still alive. It is mainly required by the government and some private organizations to continue pension payments, social security benefits, or other recurring financial assistance.

This crucial step is to ensure that pension payments are made only to eligible recipients, preventing fraud and misuse. The process has become much simpler, faster, and more convenient following the government’s focus on digitisation and technological advancement.

What is a Life Certificate & Its Benefits

A Life Certificate is an official document that confirms a pensioner is alive. This process helps prevent fraudulent claims and ensures that pensions or benefits are not paid to deceased individuals.

The Digital Life Certificate (DLC), also known as Jeevan Pramaan, is an electronic version of the traditional life certificate that a pensioner can submit online without interruption.

Last Certificate 2025 Last Date to Apply

A Life Certificate is compulsory for all pensioner who want their pension to continue without any disruption. For 2025, the designated period for submission is from 1st November to 30th November.

How to Submit Life Certificate Online & Offline?

Pensioners can submit their Life Certificate either online or offline to ensure uninterrupted pension payments.

How to Submit Life Certificate Offline?



Pensioners can visit their bank branch or a Citizen Service Centre (CSC) to submit their Life Certificate. The officials will verify the pensioner’s presence and issue the Life Certificate on the spot.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) also offers a doorstep banking service for those who are not able to travel to the bank due to health or age-related issues.

How to Submit Life Certificate Online?

Pensioners can submit their Life Certificate online through the Jeevan Pramaan portal, https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in. To do this, they need to have a registered Aadhaar number and access to a device with biometric authentication or a digital signature.

How to Submit Life Certificate UMANG App?

Pensioners can submit their Life Certificate through the UMANG App. The UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is one of the easiest options to submit by entering necessary details such as Aadhaar number, PPO number, and type of pension. UMANG app generates a Digital Life Certificate (DLC), which is automatically shared with the pension disburising authority.