London Metal Exchange Faces One-Hour Glitch as Copper, Gold, and Silver Prices Plunge

The London Metal Exchange faced a one-hour trading glitch, causing copper, gold, and silver prices to plunge. Traders speculated on losses, highlighting market volatility and ongoing reliability concerns since 2022.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 30, 2026 13:21:50 IST

The London Metal Exchange (LME), the world’s main metal trading market, experienced an operational problem that lasted for one hour during its Friday market opening. Traders had to wait without trading as copper, zinc, and aluminum prices fluctuated rapidly, creating short-term price movements before the market officially started. Speculators were highly active, trying to identify which traders were incurring losses while staying in their positions. LME officials remained silent about the incident, showing that even large organizations can face technological failures. Friday’s market activity proved that metal trading demands strong willpower from participants aiming to compete successfully.

Impact On Traders And Market Sentiment At London Metal Exchange

Historical Context: Reliability Concerns At London Metal Exchange

  • Trading outages at the LME are not uncommon.

  • Since 2022, after the nickel market short squeeze crisis, the LME has focused on reliability.

  • Regulations were overhauled after some trades were declared void.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 1:21 PM IST
Tags: base metals tradingcopper pricesGold pricesLME glitchLME trading outageLondon Metal Exchangemarket reliabilitymetals market volatilitymetals price swingssilver pricesstock market today

