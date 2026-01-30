Reliance Power Share Price Jumps Over 3% Ahead of Q3 Results; Pre-Earnings Buzz Builds Despite Weak Long-Term Trend

Reliance Power Share Price Jumps Ahead of Q3 Results

On Friday, investors began buying Reliance Power shares after the stock climbed more than 3% ahead of the company’s Q3FY26 earnings announcement. The stock’s early movement shows that investors are eager to learn about the upcoming financial results. Traders have started to step in after the market experienced three months of continuous price declines, as they expect a short-term rebound rather than a long-term recovery. All attention is focused on the financial statement set to be released on January 30, 2026. Will earnings power the rally further, or is this just pre-result excitement? Brace yourself, as the market may see heightened volatility.

Reliance Power Board Meeting Announcement

Reliance Power Swings Back To Profit On Higher Revenue After Last year’s loss

Metric Details Company Reliance Power (Anil Ambani-led) Quarter Reported Quarter ended September 30 Net Profit (Latest Quarter) ₹87 crore Net Loss (Q2FY25) ₹352 crore Profit After Tax (Q2FY26) ₹87 crore (USD 10 million) Profit/Loss Comparison Improved from a loss of ₹352 crore (USD 41 million) in Q2FY25 Total Income (Latest Quarter) ₹2,067 crore Total Income (Year-Ago Period) ₹1,963 crore

“Q2FY26 profit after tax was ₹87 crore (USD 10 million) compared to a loss of ₹352 crore (USD 41 million) in Q2FY25,” Reliance Power stated.

Reliance Power Share Price Today

Reliance Power share price today opened at ₹27.79 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹28.70, and an intraday low of ₹27.09 per share.