Home > Business > Reliance Power Share Price Jumps Over 3% Ahead of Q3 Results; Pre-Earnings Buzz Builds Despite Weak Long-Term Trend

Reliance Power Share Price Jumps Over 3% Ahead of Q3 Results; Pre-Earnings Buzz Builds Despite Weak Long-Term Trend

Reliance Power share price jumped over 3% ahead of Q3FY26 results as investors bet on earnings optimism, despite weak technicals and cautious expert outlook on sustained recovery.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 30, 2026 12:02:11 IST

On Friday, investors began buying Reliance Power shares after the stock climbed more than 3% ahead of the company’s Q3FY26 earnings announcement. The stock’s early movement shows that investors are eager to learn about the upcoming financial results. Traders have started to step in after the market experienced three months of continuous price declines, as they expect a short-term rebound rather than a long-term recovery. All attention is focused on the financial statement set to be released on January 30, 2026. Will earnings power the rally further, or is this just pre-result excitement? Brace yourself, as the market may see heightened volatility.

Reliance Power Board Meeting Announcement

“….we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, January 30, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Reliance Power Swings Back To Profit On Higher Revenue After Last year’s loss

Metric Details
Company Reliance Power (Anil Ambani-led)
Quarter Reported Quarter ended September 30
Net Profit (Latest Quarter) ₹87 crore
Net Loss (Q2FY25) ₹352 crore
Profit After Tax (Q2FY26) ₹87 crore (USD 10 million)
Profit/Loss Comparison Improved from a loss of ₹352 crore (USD 41 million) in Q2FY25
Total Income (Latest Quarter) ₹2,067 crore
Total Income (Year-Ago Period) ₹1,963 crore

“Q2FY26 profit after tax was ₹87 crore (USD 10 million) compared to a loss of ₹352 crore (USD 41 million) in Q2FY25,” Reliance Power stated.

Reliance Power Share Price Today

Reliance Power share price today opened at ₹27.79 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹28.70, and an intraday low of ₹27.09 per share.

