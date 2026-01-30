LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know

Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know

Swiggy Q3FY26: Swiggy shares slip as Q3FY26 losses widen to ₹1,065 crore despite 54% revenue growth. Food delivery expands, Instamart posts record 103% YoY GOV growth, leaving investors cautious yet intrigued.

Swiggy Q3FY26
Swiggy Q3FY26

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 30, 2026 11:02:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know

Swiggy Share Price Today: A Rough Start

You Might Be Interested In

Swiggy shares started declining during the first hours of trading on Friday as investors took time to digest the company’s expanded quarterly loss. The stock hit a low of ₹302.25 on the BSE, reflecting increasing caution among investors. By 9:28 AM, the shares had improved slightly but remained down 5.44% at ₹309.60. Despite strong revenue growth and an expanding food delivery business, investors are closely watching losses from Instamart, the company’s quick-commerce division.

Swiggy bulls and bears alike are waiting to see who will make the next market move.

You Might Be Interested In

Swiggy Q3FY26 Performance Snapshot: Revenue Soars, Losses Widen

Segment / Metric Q3FY26 Performance YoY / QoQ Change
Net Loss ₹1,065 crore Up from ₹799 crore YoY
Revenue from Operations ₹6,148 crore Up 54% YoY from ₹3,993 crore
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Loss ₹712 crore
Food Delivery Business
– Gross Order Value (GOV) ₹8,959 crore Up 20.5% YoY
– Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) 18.1 million Up 22% YoY
– Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.0% of GOV Up 56 bps YoY
Quick-Commerce (Instamart)
– Gross Order Value (GOV) ₹7,938 crore Up 103.2% YoY, Up 13% QoQ
– Loss ₹908 crore
– Adjusted EBITDA Margin -11.4% Improved from -12.1%

Swiggy Q3FY26: Growth on the Menu, Losses Still in the Mix

Swiggy’s Q3FY26 results are serving a mixed platter. The company reported a net loss that increased to ₹1,065 crore from ₹799 crore YoY, while its revenue showed substantial growth of 54%, reaching ₹6,148 crore. The food delivery market is booming, with 18.1 million Monthly Transacting Users placing 20.5% more orders, pushing Gross Order Value (GOV) to ₹8,959 crore. The company achieved an EBITDA margin of 3% of its GOV. Quick-commerce service Instamart continues to operate at a loss of ₹908 crore, but its GOV posted a remarkable 103.2% YoY growth. Bulls and bears, which side are you on? Is it time to bite into Swiggy or stay cautious?

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 10:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BSE Swiggy sharesfood delivery market IndiaInstamart growthSwiggy EBITDA marginSwiggy investorsSwiggy net lossSwiggy Q3FY26 resultsSwiggy revenue growthSwiggy share price todaySwiggy stock update

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex Down Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 25,300 Ahead of Union Budget 2026

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Swiggy, ITC, Vedanta, Paytm, Colgate, Hindustan Aeronautics, Atlanta Electricals, Voltas, Syrma SGS, Usha Martin, MTAR, GE Shipping In Focus On 30 January

What’s Shaping The Stock Market Today? Global Cues, Budget 2026, And Key Levels

Economic Survey 2026: Strong Exports, FDI, and Digital Investments Keep India’s External Sector Robust Amid Global Uncertainty

From IT to Fintech, India’s Services Sector In Spotlight As It Anchors Growth Amid Global Uncertainty: Economic Survey 2026

LATEST NEWS

Big Twist Before the Big Screen: SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ Release Date Pushed, Mahesh Babu–Priyanka Chopra Epic Awaits New Date

Airtel Partners With Adobe: Get A Free One-Year Subscription Worth Rs.4,000 To Design Graphics And Edit Videos, Check How To Get Benefits

Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know

From Alina Amir 4 Minutes 47 Second Pakistan Viral MMS Clip To Arohi Mim 3 Minute 24 Seconds Link: How To Spot AI And Deepfake Content Online

The Cricket King Is Back! Virat Kohli Makes Dramatic Instagram Comeback After A Mysterious Disappearance

‘Ghuma Ghumake Marungi’: Rupali Ganguly’s Viral Anupamaa Dialogue Sparks Memes; Netizens Call Her ‘Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max’ | WATCH

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore

IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Playfully Teases Sanju Samson at Thiruvananthapuram Airport Before 5th T20I, ‘Don’t Disturb, Chetta’

Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode

Mardaani 3 X Review: Is Rani Mukerji’s Cop Thriller Worth Watching? Netizens Call It Paisa Wasool Blockbuster Action

Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know
Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know
Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know
Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know

QUICK LINKS