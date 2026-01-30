Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know

Swiggy Share Price Today: A Rough Start

Swiggy shares started declining during the first hours of trading on Friday as investors took time to digest the company’s expanded quarterly loss. The stock hit a low of ₹302.25 on the BSE, reflecting increasing caution among investors. By 9:28 AM, the shares had improved slightly but remained down 5.44% at ₹309.60. Despite strong revenue growth and an expanding food delivery business, investors are closely watching losses from Instamart, the company’s quick-commerce division.

Swiggy bulls and bears alike are waiting to see who will make the next market move.

Swiggy Q3FY26 Performance Snapshot: Revenue Soars, Losses Widen

Segment / Metric Q3FY26 Performance YoY / QoQ Change Net Loss ₹1,065 crore Up from ₹799 crore YoY Revenue from Operations ₹6,148 crore Up 54% YoY from ₹3,993 crore Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Loss ₹712 crore – Food Delivery Business – Gross Order Value (GOV) ₹8,959 crore Up 20.5% YoY – Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) 18.1 million Up 22% YoY – Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.0% of GOV Up 56 bps YoY Quick-Commerce (Instamart) – Gross Order Value (GOV) ₹7,938 crore Up 103.2% YoY, Up 13% QoQ – Loss ₹908 crore – – Adjusted EBITDA Margin -11.4% Improved from -12.1%

Swiggy Q3FY26: Growth on the Menu, Losses Still in the Mix

Swiggy’s Q3FY26 results are serving a mixed platter. The company reported a net loss that increased to ₹1,065 crore from ₹799 crore YoY, while its revenue showed substantial growth of 54%, reaching ₹6,148 crore. The food delivery market is booming, with 18.1 million Monthly Transacting Users placing 20.5% more orders, pushing Gross Order Value (GOV) to ₹8,959 crore. The company achieved an EBITDA margin of 3% of its GOV. Quick-commerce service Instamart continues to operate at a loss of ₹908 crore, but its GOV posted a remarkable 103.2% YoY growth. Bulls and bears, which side are you on? Is it time to bite into Swiggy or stay cautious?

