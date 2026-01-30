Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know

Swiggy Share Price Today: A Rough Start
Swiggy shares started declining during the first hours of trading on Friday as investors took time to digest the company’s expanded quarterly loss. The stock hit a low of ₹302.25 on the BSE, reflecting increasing caution among investors. By 9:28 AM, the shares had improved slightly but remained down 5.44% at ₹309.60. Despite strong revenue growth and an expanding food delivery business, investors are closely watching losses from Instamart, the company’s quick-commerce division.
Swiggy bulls and bears alike are waiting to see who will make the next market move.
Swiggy Q3FY26 Performance Snapshot: Revenue Soars, Losses Widen
|Segment / Metric
|Q3FY26 Performance
|YoY / QoQ Change
|Net Loss
|₹1,065 crore
|Up from ₹799 crore YoY
|Revenue from Operations
|₹6,148 crore
|Up 54% YoY from ₹3,993 crore
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Loss
|₹712 crore
|–
|Food Delivery Business
|– Gross Order Value (GOV)
|₹8,959 crore
|Up 20.5% YoY
|– Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs)
|18.1 million
|Up 22% YoY
|– Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|3.0% of GOV
|Up 56 bps YoY
|Quick-Commerce (Instamart)
|– Gross Order Value (GOV)
|₹7,938 crore
|Up 103.2% YoY, Up 13% QoQ
|– Loss
|₹908 crore
|–
|– Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|-11.4%
|Improved from -12.1%
Swiggy Q3FY26: Growth on the Menu, Losses Still in the Mix
Swiggy’s Q3FY26 results are serving a mixed platter. The company reported a net loss that increased to ₹1,065 crore from ₹799 crore YoY, while its revenue showed substantial growth of 54%, reaching ₹6,148 crore. The food delivery market is booming, with 18.1 million Monthly Transacting Users placing 20.5% more orders, pushing Gross Order Value (GOV) to ₹8,959 crore. The company achieved an EBITDA margin of 3% of its GOV. Quick-commerce service Instamart continues to operate at a loss of ₹908 crore, but its GOV posted a remarkable 103.2% YoY growth. Bulls and bears, which side are you on? Is it time to bite into Swiggy or stay cautious?
